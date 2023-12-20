“Very embarrassing” – Fans react to TaylorMade’s ‘cringe’ Mac Daddy Santa video featuring Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Nelly Korda

Fans were not impressed with TaylorMade's new Christmas video featuring Mac Daddy Santa. The golf company recently released a video wishing people a Merry Christmas. This year's clip includes Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Brooke Henderson, and Charley Hull.

TaylorMade set up a toy gift-wrapping shop for this year's video. The clip saw a Mac Daddy Santa, who was keeping an eye on toy-maker elves. The golfer dressed in a traditional Christmas dress and packed gifts for the festival. However, as the clip was released on social media on Tuesday, December 19, it has, so far, received mixed reactions from fans.

Many of the fans were not happy with the content and claimed it was embarrassing. TaylorMade released the clip on their X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"He’s making a list. Checking it twice. Gonna find out who’s naughty and nice. Mac Daddy Santa Claus is coming to town. 🎶 😎 Merry Christmas from #TeamTaylorMade!"

Expand Tweet

Golf enthusiasts jumped to the comments section to share their opinions on the video. One user commented:

"Very embarrassing."

Expand Tweet

"Good idea but could have been a whole lot better," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

"So CRINGE," commented another user.

Expand Tweet

"@collin_morikawa clearly never wrapped a gift before," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

"Idk if Santa makes trades but I’ll get this Taylormade T tattooed on my chest for a new driver & putter," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Who is Mac Daddy Santa?

Tiger Woods popularized Mac Daddy Santa in 2016. On December 23, 2016, the renowned golfer shared an amusing photo of himself on his Instagram profile, wearing a black golf cap, a wig, and a white beard.

Calling himself "Mac Daddy Santa," he sent festive wishes to his fans and families.

"Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW, " he wrote in the caption of the picture.

Woods teamed up with TaylorMade with his unique Mac Daddy Santa look for the Christmas video for the company in 2023. TaylorMade has featured the 15-time Major champion in its Christmas videos and cards ever since the company began this special custom in 2019.

Once again, Woods dazzled in unusual apparel this year. When the company released a video of golfers singing Christmas songs last year, Woods served as the composer, guiding the other players in proper vocal technique.

Last year's clip received positive feedback from fans. However, fans were unimpressed with this year's Christmas card. Many think that the golfers' 2021 version of the renowned "Triple Dog Dare" from The Christmas Story was TaylorMade's best Christmas card.