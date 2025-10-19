Viktor Hovland & Luke Donald visit a UNESCO World Heritage Site in New Delhi amid ongoing DP World India Championship

Viktor Hovland and Luke Donald took some time off the course to explore New Delhi during the ongoing DP World India Championship. The duo visited the historic Humayun’s Tomb, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, ahead of the tournament’s final round at Delhi Golf Club.

Both golfers shared glimpses of their outing on Instagram. Hovland posted a picture of the monument with Donald appearing in the corner of the frame, while Donald shared a photo of Hovland taking a snapshot of the tomb, captioning it:

“Travel Viktor in the wild @viktor_hovland”

Screenshots of Viktor Hovland's Instagram story (via @viktor_hovland)

Hovland, who is known for his interest in history and culture has often spoken about his admiration for India. In a recent interview with the European Tour, he expressed his fascination with the country’s heritage, saying:

"I'm a very big fan of the Indian culture... it's just so vast and a lot of old history. I love seeing old ruins and temples, and... it's really, really cool. Even though I don't know enough about it, I definitely pique my interest... just being here and seeing a little glimpse of it is really interesting..."

The Norwegian star has embraced the local culture during his stay in India. Earlier in the week, he attended the DP World Tour’s Diwali celebration in New Delhi, where several top golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Luke Donald, joined the festivities.

All players dressed in traditional Indian attire for the occasion. Hovland opted for an embroidered kurta-pajama paired with a matching jacket earning praise from fans for his new look.

Viktor Hovland returns to competition after Ryder Cup injury scare

Viktor Hovland has made his comeback to competitive golf at the DP World India Championship after taking a brief break to recover from a neck injury. He had aggravated a bulging disc during warm-ups at Bethpage Black, forcing him to withdraw from the Sunday Singles at the Ryder Cup.

Despite missing his final match against Harris English, Hovland was awarded a half-point under the Envelope Agreement as Team Europe went on to claim a 15–13 victory over the United States.

Speaking about his recovery, Viktor Hovland revealed he took more than a week off following the Ryder Cup before testing his fitness ahead of the trip to India.

"[I] took about a week and a half off after the Ryder Cup and didn't really touch a club, and then was kind of running out of time a little bit to make a decision if I wanted to come here or not. I played two 18-hole rounds in a row back-to-back, and my neck felt okay, so I decided to fly over here and give it a chance,” Hovland said.

The decision has paid off so far. After three rounds at Delhi Golf Club, Hovland sits tied for eighth at 12-under par. He opened with a 71 on Thursday, followed it with a bogey-free 67 in the second round, and carded another flawless 66 on Saturday.

