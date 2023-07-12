"Warming up for his 10 LIV events" - Fans react to Rory McIlroy practicing on the range in Scotland while the PGA-PIF Senate hearing was underway

Rory McIlroy has confirmed his participation in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, which will be held at The Renaissance Club from July 13 to July 16. McIlroy was spotted playing on the golf course ahead of the tournament, while the Senate hearing on the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger was taking place.

The Tour's Commissioner, Jay Monahan, announced the merger with LIV Golf last month, which sparked an investigation by the US Department of Justice. The hearing was held on Tuesday, July 11, when it was disclosed that LIV Golf offered a contract that would give McIlroy ownership in its teams.

The Saudi circuit has given McIlroy and his pal and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods the opportunity to compete in at least ten of their events and to own the teams.

The NUCLR Golf posted on its Twitter account:

"While the Senate hearing continues, Rory McIlroy is on the range in Scotland @TrackingRory."

Fans jumped into the comments section to take a jibe at the Northern Irish golfer. One user wrote:

"Warming up for his 10 LIV events next year."

Another person mentioned that McIlroy should join the LIV Golf Smash GC team.

"He should be on Smash GC."

While others commented:

"Hope Rory and Tiger stay true and disregard the LIV temptations."

"Chunked shot, Liv is in his head he will miss the cut."

It is worth noting that LIV Golf attempted to get Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods to join the company last year. Both golfers, though, turned down the contract and have subsequently become staunch fans of the PGA Tour.

When will Rory Mcilroy start his game at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open?

Rory McIlroy will tee off at 2:59 am ET on the tenth hole alongside Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas on Thursday, July 13.

The tournament will start at 2:15 am ET with David Law, Matthew Baldwin, and Aaron Baddeley will tee off on the first hole while Nicolas Colsaerts, Ludvig Aberg, and Andrew Putnam will start their game in the tenth hole.

Here are the tee times for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open round 1:

Tee #10

2:48 am - Adrian Meronk, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick

2:59 am - Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy

