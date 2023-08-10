Watch: Atthaya Thitikul sinks incredible 90 ft. eagle putt on the 16th hole at 2023 AIG Women's Open  

Golf star Atthaya Thitikul, number 11 in the Rolex Ranking, signed one of the most spectacular shots on Thursday. Thitikul, who is from Thailand, scored a huge 90-feet putt for an impressive eagle.

The play took place during the first round of the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England. Atthaya Thitikul arrived at the 16th hole in a more than complicated situation, after having made her second double bogey of the day on the 15th.

Atthaya Thitikul with a great eagle on 16 🦅 Longest putt of the day?

But there Atthaya Thitikul was able to get two good shots that took the ball to the very edge of the green, 90 feet from the hole. Despite the distance, she decided to go for an eagle, in an effort to cut her score of the day, +4 at the time.

And she did just that. In the video circulating on social networks, Thitikul's shot can be appreciated in all its greatness. She executed it with such an exact strength and orientation that the ball entered the hole cleanly, without even touching the pin.

Atthaya Thitikul's signature putt on this day may be the longest putt on the LPGA Tour in a long time.

The exact figure is not available on the official website of the women's tour; however, the PGA Tour can be cited as an example. Only two male players have made putts of 90 feet or more during the current PGA Tour's season: Henrik Norlander (93'4") and Harris English (100'3").

Atthaya Thitikul at the AIG Women's Open

Unfortunately, this historic stroke by Atthaya Thitikul only made up for a poor performance for her at the AIG Women's Open. Her overall performance was three birdies, one eagle, one bogey and two double bogeys, for a score of 2-over 72.

With that performance, she is T79 with the first round still to be completed. Thitikul will probably need a score under par in the second round to make the cut. To challenge for the top half of the leaderboard, the improvement must be remarkable.

Thitikul is only 20 years old but is one of the benchmark players on the world's top women's tour.

In her debut season, she won two LPGA Tour titles: 2022 JTBC Classic and Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. She added 14 Top 10s to those two victories. For the season, she played 26 tournaments and was cut in only one.

During 2023 she has participated in 14 tournaments. She started off hot, with seven Top 10s in the first 10 events and no cuts, but from June to date, it hasn't been the same.

In that period, Thitikul reported back-to-back cuts at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the U.S. Women's Open. She seemed to pick up the pace at The Amundi Evian Championship (T9), but again suffered a week ago at the Women's Scottish Open, where she had to withdraw.