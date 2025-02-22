WATCH: Jake Knapp's explosive sand moment at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Jake Knapp had an explosive sand moment in the second round at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. The second round concluded at Vidanta Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Friday.

Ad

On the final hole of the day, which for him was the ninth hole of the front nine, Knapp got in a tricky situation. His tee shot landed in the left bunker, 31 feet and five inches away from the hole.

On his second shot, Knapp failed to get his ball out of bunker resulting in an explosive sand moment. He expressed his frustration by making contact with the sand.

The video can be watched below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jake Knapp started his round on the back nine. He scored birdies on the 10th and 14th holes against a bogey on the par-4 15th. On the front nine, he notched two birdies on the third and seventh holes against two bogeys and a double bogey.

The 30-year-old scored a 1-over 72 in the second round. He had carded 4-under 67 in the first round. After two rounds, he successfully made the cut and was tied for 65th.

Ad

Knapp is the defending champion of the tournament. He's 14 shots off the lead as of this writing. Aldrich Potgieter is leading with an aggregate score of 19-under. He scored an incredible 10-under 61 in the second round. Talking about his round, he said (via Tee Scripts):

"Yeah, started off really good with five birdies in a row on the front nine and that helped a lot to get momentum. Made a really good chip-in for par on 10 to keep the momentum going."

Ad

The winner of the tournament will win $1.26 million from a prize purse of $7 million.

How did Jake Knapp perform in 2024?

Jake Knapp had a solid 2024 season. In 23 starts, he had one win, four top-10 finishes and five top-25 finishes. He finished 64th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings.

Knapp won the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta by two strokes over Sami Valimaki. His other notable finishes include a T3 at the Farmers Insurance Open and a T4 at the Cognizant Classic.

Ad

Let's take a look at Jake Knapp's performances in the 2024 season on the PGA Tour:

Sony Open in Hawaii : T70

: T70 The American Express : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Farmers Insurance Open : T3

: T3 WM Phoenix Open : T28

: T28 Mexico Open at Vidanta : 1

: 1 Cognizant Classic : T4

: T4 Arnold Palmer Invitational : T57

: T57 THE PLAYERS Championship : T45

: T45 Texas Children's Houston Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Masters Tournament : T55

: T55 RBC Heritage : T62

: T62 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson : 8

: 8 Wells Fargo Championship : T58

: T58 PGA Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut the Memorial Tournament : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut U.S. Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Travelers Championship : T48

: T48 Rocket Mortgage Classic : T31

: T31 John Deere Classic : T52

: T52 Barracuda Championship : T24

: T24 3M Open : Withdrawn

: Withdrawn FedEx St. Jude Championship : 67

: 67 The RSM Classic: T68

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback