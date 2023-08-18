Watch: Jo Rahm has yet another hot mic moment at BMW Championship, screams ‘f**k! God damnit!'

Jon Rahm was caught uttering some expletives out of frustration on Thursday, August 18, during his first round at the BMW Championship.

Rahm, who had entered Olympia Fields as the No. 1 player in the FedEx Cup standings, managed to card a 2-under score on Thursday, concluding the round at T12. He had been on track for a 3-under round until the par-4 17th hole, where he incurred his second and final bogey of the day.

As soon as the Spaniard struck the tee shot on the 17th hole, he realized it was not heading in the intended direction and was observed anxiously following the ball's trajectory. Unfortunately, the tee shot ended up in the rough, just outside the bunker.

"F—-K!!! God damnit!!!" Rahm exclaimed in frustration.

Rahm's second shot also found the rough just outside the second bunker near the green. Despite this, he still had an opportunity to make par since the hole was only 9 feet away following his chip as his third shot.

Unfortunately, Rahm's first putting attempt turned left, and the ball stopped just 9 inches from the hole, and he had to settle for a bogey and 2-under.

When will Jon Rahm resume playing at the BMW Championship on Friday, August 19?

Jon Rahm watches his approach shot on the first hole during the first round of the 2023 BMW Championship

The second round of the BMW Championship will resume on Friday, August 18 at 9:26 am ET. The first pair to tee off will be Cam Davis and Cameron Young, followed by the duo of Eric Cole and Andrew Putnam, who will tee off at 9:37 am ET.

The Spaniard is paired with Scottie Scheffler for the second round of the BMW Championship. The pair will resume playing on Friday at 11:21 a.m. ET.

The Masters Champion finished the first day at T12 alongside Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, and Harris English. Scheffler carded a 3-under 67 on Thursday to finish the day at T3 along with Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark, Chris Kirk, Rickie Fowler, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

The World No. 1 golfer is just 148 points behind the lead in the FedEx Cup standings, which can change at Olympia Fields, where 2000 points are up for grabs.

Rory McIlroy carded a bogey-free 5-under 65 to finish the first day at the top of the leaderboard. Despite hitting only three fairways on the first day, it was an incredible effort from the Northern Irishman.

After the first round, he shares the lead with Open Champion Brian Harman, who holed six birdies and one bogey in his first round of 65.

For the uninitiated, the BMW Championship is the last tournament before the final six players will be decided who will get automatically selected for the US Ryder Cup squad.

Only the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings are featured at the Olympia Fields no-cut event. The top 30 here will qualify for the Tour Championship and will take a minimum of $500,000 home.