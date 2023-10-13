WATCH: Justin Lower hosts fun-filled PGA Tour fantasy football league press conference

Justin Lower registered the most points in his PGA Tour player-caddie fantasy league. In the fifth week of the NFL league, the American golfer got lucky with team selection, taking down his caddie in the fantasy league.

After the first round of the 2023 Shriners Children's Open, Lower opened up about his fake football team in a press conference.

When a journalist asked him about his MVP in the league, Lower said:

"They are really three of them. I would like to start with myself as an MVP as well. But Justin Fields, Travis Etienne and D.J. Moore were my leading scorers. And my caddie Chad Gonzales stood zero chance of winning. I am pretty sure I had a lot after Thursday night's game."

Following the first round of the 2023 Shriner Children's Open, Justin Lower settled in a tie for 76th position. He finished with a score of one over par 72.

Lower could only be able to make one birdie on Thursday along with two bogeys to score 72. The PGA Tour event got underway on Thursday, October 12. It will run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, October 15, at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

Beau Hossler took the lead after the first round. He played a round of 62 to have a one-stroke lead over J.T Poston and Cameron Champ.

When will Justin Lower tee off on Friday at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open?

The 2023 Shriners Children's Open will have its second round on Friday, October 13. Golfers will tee off at 9:50 a.m. ET. Scott Piercy will be starting his game in the first hole alongside Alex Noren and Doug Ghim, while Patton Kizzie, Jason Duffer and Callum Tarren will tee off on the 10th hole.

Justin Lower, who will resume his game on the second day trailing 10 strokes behind the leader, will tee off at 11:07 a.m. ET on the first hole. He will pair up with Adam Hadwin and Ryan Palmer.

Here are the tee times for the second round of the 2023 Shriners Children's Open (All-time ET):

1st tee

9:50 a.m. Scott Piercy, Alex Noren, Doug Ghim

10:01 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Carson Young, Paul Haley II

10:12 a.m. Nick Watney, Doc Redman, Greyson Sigg

10:23 a.m. Matt Wallace, K.H. Lee, J.J. Spaun

10:34 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink, Joel Dahmen

10:45 a.m.Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Webb Simpson

10:56 a.m.Dylan Frittelli, Ryan Armour, Kramer Hickok

11:07 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Adam Hadwin, Justin Lower

11:18 a.m. Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft, Matti Schmid

11:29 a.m. Nicholas Lindheim, Tano Goya, Yuxin Lin

11:40 a.m. Michael Gligic, Peter Kuest, Craig Hocknull

2:40 p.m. Robby Shelton, Austin Eckroat, Harrison Endycott

2:51 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Ben Griffin, Austin Smotherman

3:02 p.m. Justin Suh, Taylor Montgomery, Harry Hall

3:13 p.m. Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Eric Cole

3:24 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Cam Davis, Scott Stallings

3:35 p.m. Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson, Andrew Putnam

3:46 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Zac Blair, Alex Smalley

3:57 p.m. Chesson Hadley, Taylor Pendrith, Ben Taylor

4:08 p.m. Sam Ryder, David Lipsky, Davis Thompson

4:19 p.m. Austin Cook, Tommy Gainey, Matthias Schwab

4:30 p.m. Trevor Cone, Kyle Westmoreland, Vijay Srinivasan