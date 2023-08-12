Watch: Laurie Canter gives golf lessons to Caitlyn Jenner ahead of LIV Golf Bedminster

Majesticks GC's Laurie Canter was seen giving some golf tips to the former athlete turned social media personality Caitlyn Jenner at the Pro-Am on Thursday, August 10, ahead of the LIV Golf Bedminster.

The LIV Golf Bedminster will begin on Friday, August 11, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Prior to that, a Pro-Am was hosted that comprised celebrities from different fields. Caitlyn Jenner, who herself has been an Olympic Gold medalist, was also present at the LIV Golf Bedminster Pro-Am.

In the video shared by the 33-year-old Englishman himself, he was seen giving a few golf swinging tips to the former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete. Jenner was keenly listening and observing Canter's advice and then trying to follow it.

When will Laurie Canter resume playing at the LIV Golf Bedminster, round 2?

Laurie Canter during the LIV Golf Greenbrier

The 33-year-old Englishman had a tough day on the field at the first round of the LIV Golf Bedminster as he shot 3-over 74 on Friday, August 11, to finish at T32 after 18 holes.

Canter made many mistakes in his first round, which led to a quadruple bogey on the par-4, 463-yard hole. He went on to make four more bogeys on the remaining holes. Canter also sank three birdies and a lone eagle, which came on the sixteenth hole of the day.

Canter is paired with Scott Vincent and Sergio Garcia for the second round of LIV Golf Bedminster. The trio will tee off from hole 9 at 1:15 p.m. EST on Saturday, August 12 for the second round of the LIV Golf Bedminster.

For the uninitiated, LIV Golf doesn't follow the traditional tee time system. Instead, it does a shotgun start, which means that all the players tee off at the same time on the different holes.

Cameron Smith was the first-round leader after shooting 5-under 66 on day 1 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. He has a one-stroke lead over Mayakoba winner Charles Howell III.

Prior to this week, Smith had two contrasting results in the past two LIV events. Firstly, he won the LIV Golf London but then had the worst result of the season, a T35 at Greenbrier last week. However, he seemed to have picked up his form once again on Friday after sinking six bogeys and just one bogey on Friday.

Howell could have finished in the lead in the first round if he had avoided the two bogeys he made in the last four holes. Although he has won the Mayakoba event, he has finished in the top 10 only twice in his last nine starts on the Saudi-backed circuit.

Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed shot 68 and were tied for third after 18 holes. Bryson DeChambeau, who shot a record-low round on LIV Golf last Sunday to win the Greenbrier, had a contrasting opening with a 73 to end the first round at T27.

Phil Mickelson, who has been in the news this week for unwanted reasons, carded a 70 on Friday. The 53-year-old golfer is yet to win on the Saudi-backed circuit.