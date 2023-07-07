Watch: Leona Maguire on her first round at Pebble Beach for 2023 US Women's Open   

Leona Maguire is back on the golf green after stunning everyone with her scorching performance at the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She joined the star-studded field of the 2023 US Women's Open, where she finished fourth after the first round.

Speaking of the tournament, Maguire said:

"It's an incredible venue. I know pretty much all of us have been looking forward to this for a long time. It's one that's been circled on the calendar. It's one of those bucket list courses for a lot of people. And I suppose today felt a bit like home with the weather and all of that. But no, very grateful to be here. It's a special place and to play well, it's just a bonus."

Leona Maguire played the opening round of 69 to finish with a score of under 3 on Thursday, July 6. Xiyu Lin settled at the top position of the leaderboard after the opening round.

Leona Maguire LPGA Tour results

Leona Maguire began the 2023 LPGA Tour with a ninth-place finish at the HGV Tournament of Champions. Her season-long performance has been nothing short of spectacular.

She finished sixth at the Honda LPGA Thailand Championship and 20th at the HSBC Women's Champions before competing in the Drive-On Championship, where she finished 23rd.

The following is the result of all LPGA Tour events in which Leona Maguire competed in 2023:

HGV Tournament of Champions

Position: T9

Honda LPGA Thailand

Position: T6

HSBC Women's Champions

Position: T20

Drive On Championship

Position: T23

DIO Implant La Open

Position: T61

The Chevron Championship

Position: T23

JM Eagle La Championship

Position: missed the cut

Mizuho Americas Open

Position: T7

Meijer LPGA Classic

Position: Winner

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Position: T11

Has Leona Maguire won a major?

Having turned pro in 2018, Leona Maguire has won four professional events in her career. However, she is looking for her first major tournament victory.

The Irish golfer has played in all five LPGA Tour major tournaments but is yet to win one. She finished 18th at the Cheron Championship in 2020, 11th at the Women's PGA Championship in 2023, and eighth at the US Women's Open in 2022.

Leona Maguire tied for fourth place at the 2022 Women's British Open and sixth at the 2021 Evian Championship.

Maguire started her professional journey soon after breaking the record for the most week at the top of the World Amateur rankings. She stayed in the position for 131 weeks breaking a record set by Lydia Ko.

She turned pro on June 5, 2018, and made her professional LPGA Tour debut at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, New Jersey. She finished in 15th place in the tournament.

Leona Maguire won two professional LPGA Tour events, including the Drive On Championship in 2022 and the Meijer LPGA Classic in 2023.

Her two other professional victories were registered at the Symetra Tour in 2019. Maguire won the Symetra Classic and Windsor Golf Classic.

