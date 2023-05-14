Watch: LIV Golf Tulsa puts on a show for fans at the Mardi Gras Hole

The LIV Golf Tulsa is taking place at the Cedar Ridge Country Club from May 12 to 14. The Saudi-backed event included a Mardi Gras Hole in the second round. Interestingly, the event organizers had planned a special musical show for the crowd to commemorate the opening of the new hole.

They posted a brief video clip of the celebration on Twitter with the caption:

"Introducing the Mardi Gras Hole."

Fans were outraged at the new hole and took to the post's comments section to write:

"Pretty much the ONLY thing that I hate is the music, constant beat in the background to this band. Second place, David, “funny” cracks once in a while…. You don’t have to try so hard."

"Interesting fact is that this band was at a party at a private residence that was along the #5 fairway just off course. Anther house on 14 had a band playing on their balcony too. The residents brought the party this week."

LIV Golf Tulsa course tour

LIV Golf Tulsa is taking place at the Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow Oklahoma. The golf course has 18 holes and the description of each is given below:

Hole #1

Par- 5

Men's Handicap- 5

Ladies Handicap- 5

The first hole of the Cedar Club provides a perfect opportunity for a birdie right out of the gate after two long shots in the greens. A bunker is there on the left side while a lake is protecting toward the right side.

Hole #2

Par- 3

Men's Handicap: 15

Ladies Handicap: 17

To play on the second hole of the Cedar Club, it usually requires a solidly struck mid-to-long iron. Accuracy plays a vital role while playing on the second hole as the hole is surrounded by bunkers.

Hole #3

Par- 4

Men's Handicap: 1

Ladies Handicap: 3

The third hole of the Cedar Club has green slopes from back to front towards the water. The players need roughly two shots of 150 yards over the creek.

Hole #4

Par- 4

Men's Handicap: 9

Ladies Handicap: 9

The fourth hole of the LIV Golf course is an uphill area that requires a long shot to make it to the hole. It has two bunkers on the right side of the fairway.

Hole #5

Par- 5

Men's Handicap: 3

Ladies Handicap: 1

If you need to make a birdie on the fifth hole on the golf course, it requires a double dogleg. The hole is surrounded by the water on the left and outbounds on the right. It requires a perfectly placed tee shot to make it to the hole in two shots.

Hole #6

Par- 3

Men's Handicap: 17

Ladies' Handicap: 15

It is not easy to take a shot on the sixth hole of the Cedar Club as water cuts in front of the left side of the green.

Hole #7

Par-4

Men's Handicap: 11

Ladies Handicap: 11

This hole has sloping on from right to left and bunkers on the other side.

Hole #8

Par- 4

Men's Handicap: 13

Ladies Handicap: 13

The eighth hole of the LIV Golf course has a narrow landing area that gives the players a perfect chance of hitting a driver.

Hole #9

Par- 4

Men's Handicap: 7

Ladies Handicap: 7

The last hole of the front nine is guarded by bunkers on the left and right sides. It has a wide landing area that offers players to take a perfect shot.

Hole #10

Par- 4

Men's Handicap: 8

Ladies Handicap: 12

The hole is guarded by a pot bunker on the front left and there is a larger trap on the right.

Hole #11

Par- 4

Men's Handicap: 4

Ladies Handicap: 6

The 11th hole of the Cedar Country Club is relatively short but it has three bunkers guarding the green.

Hole #12

Par- 4

Men's Handicap: 10

Ladies Handicap: 8

The hole is surrendered by three sand traps and a large well.

Hole #13

Par- 3

Men's Handicap: 16

Ladies Handicap: 16

It's the longest 3-par hole on the golf course and requires plenty of moxie. Three bunkers surrounded the green.

Hole #14

Par- 5

Men's Handicap: 6

Ladies Handicap: 2

The 14th hole of the green is surrounded by several green bunkers.

Hole #15

Par- 3

Men's Handicap: 18

Ladies Handicap: 18

It has 45 yards deep area with bunkers on the right side of the greens and ponds on the left side.

Hole #16

Par- 4

Men's Handicap: 14

Ladies Handicap: 14

The 16th hole is tough and has a narrow landing area. It has several slopes on the course.

Hole #17

Par- 4/5

Men's Handicap: 2

Ladies Handicap: 4

This hole has bounds, trees, water, and bunkers and guarded by a finger trap on the right.

Hole #18

Par- 4

Men's Handicap: 12

Ladies Handicap: 10

The finishing hole has a smaller bunker to front left and a huge trap guarding the front right.

