WATCH: Ridiculous scenes at LET as Anne van Dam‘s driver breaks in a freak accident, eventually loses tournament to an eagle

Anne van Dam had a rather unfortunate and bizarre conclusion to her Women's Irish Open campaign on Sunday, September 3. Van Dam reached the playoffs of the Irish Open and was all geared up to win the tournament. However, in a bizarre incident, her driver snapped on the way to her first hole of the playoff.

Anne Van Dam was riding in the passenger seat of her golf cart that was being driven by a LET official. She was headed to the 18th tee to begin the playoff. While going to the 18th hole, the cart drove off the fairway. It ended up going under a rope that got tangled with Van Dam's driver.

As the rope pulled the bag off the cart, the LET official stopped moving. Both of them got down to pick up the bag and upon closer inspection, the shaft of her driver had broken. The head of her club was on the grass, and there was a look of disappointment on van Dam's face.

Expand Tweet

Even more unfortunate was the fact that this was her backup driver. Her original driver was broken by an airline while she was traveling earlier this week. With her backup driver broken as well, the Dutchwoman was at a loss for words.

Anne van Dam secures second place at Women's Irish Open despite driver mishap

With no driver in sight, van Dam had to tee off with a 3 wood on the par 5 hole. Denmark’s Smilla Tarning Soenderby and Sweden’s Lisa Pettersson were the other two golfers in the playoffs.

Soenderby reached the playoffs with an incredible last round, shooting 10 under 62 to give herself a chance to win. Despite not having a driver, Anne van Dam hit the longest out of the three. She found the fairway and hit her approach to 11 feet.

While Petterson missed the green, she was able to sink in a birdie. Soenderby however sealed the deal with an incredible eagle putt, putting pressure on Van Dam, who could not convert to extend the playoff.

Soenderby ended the tournament to win her maiden LET title. While Anne van Dam did not have the best luck in the playoffs, she did hold her own to pick up a runner-up finish.