Watch: Rory McIlroy struggles on the same hole for second year in a row at the BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy struggled with his game on the eighth hole of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship on Thursday, September 14, at the Westworth West Golf Course. It was the same hole on which the Northern Irish golfer failed to take a shot last year. However, this year it was better as compated to last year's performance.

In 2022, McIlroy attempted to play the eighth hole at Westworth, but his ball landed in the grass and stayed there when he adjusted his driver. However, he performed better this year, registering a par on the hole.

Watch the clip here:

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship started with the inaugural round on Thursday, September 14. Rory McIlroy started the game with a bogey on the first hole and made par on the next few holes before adding a birdie on the seventh and two more par on the front nine. He is yet to play on the back nine of the tournament.

Rory McIlroy's performance at the 2022 BMW PGA Championship

At the 2022 BMW PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy tied for second place with Jon Rahm. He finished with a score of under 16, one stroke behind winner Shane Lowry.

He started his game with two consecutives birdies on the fifth and sixth holes of the first round. He carded a bogey on the eighth hole and added three birdies on the back nine of the first round.

McIlroy had an amazing start to the second round of the game when he carded an eagle on the fourth hole. He played a bogey-free second round with one eagle and five birdies to settle for a score of under 7.

Rory McIlroy started the third round again with an eagle on the fourth and then made a bogey on the eighth hole. He made four birdies and finished with a score of under 16.

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship will take place between September 14 and 17. McIlroy is paired up with Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland for the first two rounds of the tournament.

Speaking about his game and playing with his European Ryder Cup teammates, McIlroy said (via News18):

“I had an opportunity to play with Ludvig for the first time on Monday, which I was excited about. I told him I’ve been looking forward to this for a while. Probably exceeded them. Everyone talks about what a great driver of the golf ball he is, which he is."

“The ball-striking is incredible. But I was really impressed with his wedge play and how he can sort of control his trajectory with shorter clubs. I was on the bandwagon before and I’m certainly at the front of it now," he added.

Rory McIlroy is the expert favorite to win the 2023 BMW PGA Championship.