Watch: Rory McIlroy uses unique training equipment as he practices his swing ahead of DP World India Championship

Rory McIlroy is gearing up to compete in his first golf tournament in India. The 2025 Masters winner is officially going to be part of the field for the DP World India Championship, which begins October 16 at the Delhi Golf Club. McIlroy has already arrived in India for the tournament, and recently, he was seen training for the event with new equipment.On October 14, NUCLR Golf reported that Rory McIlroy was spotted hitting the range in India to prepare for the tournament. Interestingly, McIlroy was carefully hitting the shots, halting in between each one, and he was also holding a piece of equipment between his hands that is supposed to assist him in maintaining his wrist straight.The post also had a caption which read,&quot;🚨👀🇮🇳 #LOOK — Rory McIlroy was on the range in India with a unique-looking training aid. @TrackingRory&quot;Currently, Rory McIlroy is also leading the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai rankings. He has above 4000 points, and the DP World India Championship, with a total purse value of $4 million, will be an excellent opportunity for him to gain a larger lead, while second place, Marco Penge, who won the Spanish Open, is only 400 points behind McIlroy.Talking about his Round 1 tee timings, Rory McIlroy will start on Hole 10 at 7:25 AM local time. For Round 1, the golfer will be paired with Viktor Hovland and Ben Griffin in the tee groups.Rory McIlroy had remarked how excited he is to play in India2025 Ryder Cup Singles Matches - Source: GettyRory McIlroy turned into a professional golfer in September 2007, and since then, he has accomplished a lot in the game. The golfer discussed all of this during the BMW PGA Championship, saying that he has been playing golf for 18 years and now wants to experience new things and play in different parts of the world.McIlroy stated (as quoted by ASAP Sports),&quot;I want to go and play in different places in the world and experience things that I haven't experienced before. 20 years into a year, or 18 years, to be able to do things for the first time. So, go to India and play for the first time or whatever that may be, that excites me. You know, going back to the -- I don't want to name a tournament, but you're going back to the same place, the same thing 15, 20 years in a row, it can get a little bit monotonous and a little bit tedious.&quot;McIlroy also mentioned that he spoke with Roger Federer about this, adding that the tennis legend also wanted to play his game all over the world before retiring.