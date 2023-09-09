Watch: Rory McIlroy walks down the greens to huge fanfare ahead of moving day at Irish Open

Rory McIlroy walked down the greens at the 2023 Irish Open for the third round of the tournament on Saturday, September 9 in a gallery filled with fans who were cheering for him.

McIlroy is the top-ranked golfer competing at this week's DP World Tour event. He tied for 26th position following the second round. After playing a few holes on Saturday, September 9, he moved to 14th position.

The DP World Tour shared a clip of McIlroy walking down the greens to take his shot for the third round on its X (formerly Twitter) with a caption saying:

"Rory heads to range ahead of moving day."

Expand Tweet

The 2023 Irish Open wrapped up with two rounds and the third one is scheduled for Saturday following with the final round, which will take place on Sunday, September 10.

Rory McIlroy's performance at the 2023 Irish Open

McIlroy started his game at the 2023 Irish Open with a birdie on the fourth hole in the opening round. He made a bogey on the seventh hole followed by two back-to-back birdies on the eighth and ninth holes. He carded a bogey on the tenth hole and a birdie on the eleventh and added another birdie on the 18th.

McIlroy started the second round of the tournament with a birdie on the fourth hole and added a bogey on the eighth. He made two more birdies, one eagle and a double bogey on the back nine to score 70.

He had a great start to the third round of the tournament on Saturday when he carded a birdie on the first hole and added one more birdie on the fourth. He must still complete the third round.

McIlroy has been struggling with a back injury but still decided to play at the Irish Open. He spoke about the tournament ahead of the start of the event. He said (via the Golf Shake):

"The Irish Open is a tournament that I grew up not just watching on TV but attending as a kid, seeing all my favourite players there over the years. It’s always been such a well-supported event. I’ve had my fair share of support and great memories at that tournament and going back to The K Club, it’s where I’ve had the most success and I’m obviously excited to get back there."

McIlroy is one of the top favourite golfers to win the Irish Open this week with odds of 12/1 as per European Tour.

Here are the odds of the 2023 Irish Open after the second round of the tournament (as per the European Tour):

Jordan Smith 11/5

Shubhankar Sharma 13/2

Ross Fisher 10/1

Rory McIlroy 12/1

Shane Lowry 12/1

Guido Migliozzi 18/1

Callum Hill 18/1

Hurly Long 18/1

Min Woo Lee 30/1

Scott Jamieson 35/1

Romain Langasque 40/1

Joost Luiten 40/1

Freedy Schott 45/1

Gavin Green 60/1

Adrian Meronk 60/1

Thriston Lawrence 66/1

Alex Fitzpatrick 70/1

Marcel Schneider 80/1

Grant Forrest 80/1

Niklas Norgaard 90/1