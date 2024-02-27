Watch: Rose Zhang nearly avoids being hit by crew cart at The Match

Rose Zhang narrowly avoided being struck by a crew cart at The Match 2024. The golf exhibition series concluded on Monday, February 26, featuring a mixed field of LPGA Tour and PGA Tour players.

Rory McIlroy, Lexi Thompson, Zhang, and Max Homa competed in the tournament in a limited 12-hole skin format.

While Zhang was arranging her golf equipment in her cart, a crew cart carrying the cameraman sped by her side, narrowly avoiding an incident by mere inches. A golf fan account shared a video of the moment on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"I think TNT's commentary team has done a great job of letting the golfer's commentary have time while working around but the crew nearly ran into Rose with a cart."

Rory McIlroy emerged victorious in the ninth edition of The Match, securing victory on three holes in the skin format tournament and triumphing in a playoff featuring a closest-to-the-pin challenge from 100 yards.

McIlroy and Lexi Thompson were the only golfers who could add money for charity by winning skins. Thompson won on the second hole with an eagle while McIlroy won the fourth, sixth and eighth holes.

The Match 2024, dedicated to charitable causes, designated specific amounts for each hole, with the golfer accumulating the highest earnings over the 12 holes ultimately claiming the trophy.

Despite not securing a win or contributing to charity earnings, Zhang enjoyed the outing. Speaking about the tournament, the American golfer said (via Golf Week):

"It’s definitely an inspiration for me and all the other younglings who are kind of growing the game. I’ll definitely take it to heart and hopefully have more opportunities to come, going forward.”

A quick recap of Rose Zhang's performance at The Match 2024

Rose Zhang had a decent outing at The Match 2024. She made a birdie on the first hole but it resulted in a tie as Max Homa also made a birdie on the first hole.

On the second hole, Zhang carded a birdie followed by a par on the next hole. However, on the second hole, Thompson made an eagle and won on the hole.

The American struggled on the fourth hole and she ended up making a bogey on it. Rory McIlroy won on the hole.

She added another birdie on the seventh hole but it resulted in a tie followed by her second bogey on the eighth hole. McIlroy emerged victorious on the eighth hole.

The 20-year-old concluded the game with a birdie on the 12th, which again resulted in a tie.