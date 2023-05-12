Watch: Round 3 of the NCAA D3 Women’s Golf Championship called off after a hole location was deemed 'unplayable'

As per reports, the third round of the NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championship was called off due to an unplayable hole, and that too after almost 60% of the 151-player field had completed their rounds.

The play was halted on Thursday, not to the severe weather conditions but because of the location of the hole that was not playable as per NCAA.

Round 3 of the NCAA D3 Women's Golf Championship was canceled (with nearly 60% of the field finished) because of this hole location, which the NCAA deemed "unplayable."

Brentley Romine of Golf Channel reported that it was the par-4 6th hole at Mission Inn and Resort’s El Campeon Course in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, which was carved on a 5-percent slope on the right of the green. The staff also tried to water the putting surface to ease the harshness of the slope, but that didn't help either.

The decision to suspend the game was taken at 8 pm EST. The NCAA Division III women's golf committee decided to take the score back to 36-hole scores. The forecast for Friday wasn't good either and the committee decided to cut the event to 54 holes.

In a statement release provided to GolfChannel.com, the committed explained their decision:

"Throughout Round 3 on Thursday, and despite efforts to improve conditions, it became apparent that the pin placement on hole No. 6 ... was unplayable."

"After play was suspended due to lightning late Thursday afternoon, the committee analyzed numerous different options on how to complete the tournament in the time allotted."

Claremont Mudd Scripps was leading with two-stroke margins over George Fox University who were the leaders after the 36 holes. Now as the score has been reverted to 36 holes, George Fox has the 5-stroke lead at 45-over.

A cut was declared and 14 teams have been eliminated and the top 15 teams made it through.

30 teams and the 6 individuals progress to the 2023 NCAA Div. I Women's Golf National Championship

Michigan State University team made it to the final 30 teams of the 2023 NCAA Div. I Women's Golf National Championship

30 teams and six individuals have made it to the 2023 NCAA Division 1 Women’s Golf National Championship after three rounds of play at six golf regionals.

The 2023 NCAA Division 1 Women’s Golf National Championship will take place at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 19 to May 24.

The six regionals were the University of Georgia Golf Course, PGA National Resort Palm Beach, Palouse Ridge Golf Club, Lonnie Poole Golf Course, TPC San Antonio, and The Club at Chatham Hills.

Here are the 30 teams that qualified:

Mississippi State

N.C. State

New Mexico

Northwestern

Oklahoma State

Ole Miss

Arizona

Augusta

Baylor

Clemson

Duke

Florida State

Georgia

LSU

Michigan State

Oregon State

Pepperdine

San Jose State

SMU

South Carolina

Stanford

TCU

Texas

Texas A&M

Texas Tech

Tulsa

USC

Vanderbilt

Virginia

Wake Forest

The six individuals who qualified are

Sara Byrne, Miami

Camryn Carreon, Texas-San Antonio

Tiffany Le, UC-Riverside

Isabella McCauley, Minnesota

Leon Takagi, Kent State

Dorota Zalewska, Chattanooga

30 teams and six individuals will compete in 54 holes of stroke play in the championship format in Scottsdale.

Following that, top-15 teams along with the top nine individuals will compete for one extra day of stroke play which will establish both the top eight teams for match play competition and the individual champion of the 72-hole stroke play. The National Championship match will be played on Wednesday, May 24.

