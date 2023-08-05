WATCH: Sam Burns narrowly missed out on a Eagle hole-out at the Wyndham Championship with an outstanding shot

The 2023 Wyndham Championship is currently being held at the Sedgefield Country Club, and Sam Burns is becoming a golfer to watch out for. With the third round underway, Burns currently sits T12 and is catching up to the leaders.

Burns was at -4 after nine holes,. His score could have been a -5, if not for this close miss to score an eagle hole-out during the third round. Burns' shot hit perfectly towards the flag and landed close enough to the hole to even go in. However, due to the momentum, the ball rolled over the hole instead- causing a missed eagle.

Currently, Burns sits at an overall score of -6, with both of his first two rounds each being one under par. His first round saw him make a double bogey on the ninth hole. However, the number of birdies he made outweighed the number of bogeys.

Sam Burns looking to solidify Ryder Cup spot with solid performance at Wyndham Championship

The 33-year-old golfer is currently ranked 13th in the Ryder Cup rankings, and is on the bubble of making the US team. Sam Burns won the WGC Match Play in March, and is hopeful to achieve his very first Ryder Cup team this year. The golfer made his maiden Presidents Cup appearance elast year, putting up a score of 0-3-2. To be put into contention for the Captain's pick for the Ryder Cup team, Burns will have to put up a solid performance this weekend.

US Team Captain Zach Johnson has his hands full with a lot of talented golfers to choose from for the captain's pick. Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark have already solidified their place on the team. Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are also currently in the automatic qualification spots.

It will not be easy for Sam Burns to take one remaining six spots. He will face tough competition from the likes of Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa- all of whom are currently ahead in the rankings.

With the Ryder Cup just two months away, the pressure is on for all golfers looking to grab a spot.