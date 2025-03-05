WATCH: Tiger Woods hilariously asks son Charlie Woods for a mid-match snack at TGL

Tiger Woods hilariously asked his son Charlie for a mid-match snack in the final group-stage game of TGL on Tuesday, March 4. The match was held between Woods' team Jupiter Links Golf Club and Atlanta Drive GC at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Ad

In a clip shared by SportsCenter on X, amidst the game, the 15-time major champion could be seen moving towards a spectator seating area at the Jupiter Links section of the venue. He then asked his son Charlie for a mid-round snack. He said:

"Chicken fingers? Give me one. Just throw me one."

People around the spectator area could be seen laughing on hearing Woods' request.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Woods' team failed to win its final group stage match and couldn't advance to the playoffs. Jupiter Links lost the match by a 9-1 margin, their third consecutive defeat in TGL. Their only win came against Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf.

They lost in the triples format against Atlanta by 3-1 and in the singles format by 6-0.

Here's the hole-by-hole scorecard of the 15th match of TGL:

Triples Format (Holes 1–9)

Ad

Hole 1: JUP 0 - 0 ATL

JUP 0 - 0 ATL Hole 2: JUP 0 - 1 ATL

JUP 0 - 1 ATL Hole 3: JUP 0 - 1 ATL

JUP 0 - 1 ATL Hole 4: JUP 0 - 0 ATL

JUP 0 - 0 ATL Hole 5: JUP 0 - 0 ATL

JUP 0 - 0 ATL Hole 6: JUP 1 - 0 ATL

JUP 1 - 0 ATL Hole 7: JUP 0 - 1 ATL

JUP 0 - 1 ATL Hole 8: JUP 0 - 0 ATL

JUP 0 - 0 ATL Hole 9: JUP 0 - 0 ATL

Singles Format (Holes 10–15)

Hole 10: JUP (Tom Kim) 0 - 0 ATL (Billy Horschel)

JUP (Tom Kim) 0 - 0 ATL (Billy Horschel) Hole 11: JUP (Tiger Woods) 0 - 0 ATL (Lucas Glover)

JUP (Tiger Woods) 0 - 0 ATL (Lucas Glover) Hole 12: JUP (Max Homa) 0 - 1 ATL (Nick Dunlap)

JUP (Max Homa) 0 - 1 ATL (Nick Dunlap) Hole 13: JUP (Tom Kim) 0 - 2 ATL (Billy Horschel)

JUP (Tom Kim) 0 - 2 ATL (Billy Horschel) Hole 14: JUP (Tiger Woods) 0 - 3 ATL (Lucas Glover)

JUP (Tiger Woods) 0 - 3 ATL (Lucas Glover) Hole 15: JUP (Max Homa) 0 - 0 ATL (Nick Dunlap)

Ad

Final Score

Jupiter Links Golf Club (JUP): 1

1 Atlanta Drive GC (ATL): 9

Tiger Woods talks about the impact of TGL on younger fans

In the post-tournament press conference, Tiger Woods was asked how having Charlie watch the TGL was and how he saw the league influencing younger fans. Woods, the co-founder of the tech-infused league, said (via ASAP Sports):

"Well, I think, as I said, we were able to showcase the game in a different light. Everyone in today's day and age, their attention span is not very long. So I think that what we were able to do with the shot clock and the time and the pace of play, I think that is great for the game and it's great for the younger demographic."

Ad

"I think that we have so many different opportunities going forward with how this all turned out that the opportunities are endless. That's what's really neat. We can grow this bigger and better, and so many different options," he added.

Atlanta Drive GC will face The Bay Golf Club in playoffs on March 18. Whereas, New York Golf Club will face Los Angeles Golf Club on March 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback