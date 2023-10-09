WATCH: Tiger Woods spotted swinging golf shots at TW Invitational clinic

Tiger Woods continues to make headlines as he is constantly spotted on the golf courses in California. He was recently spotted at the TW Invitational clinic swinging golf clubs.

TGR Live shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which Woods and Max Homa were spotted playing golf at Monterey Peninsula Country Club. He was spotted wearing black trousers, a seemingly light pink T-shirt, and a vest with a matching cap. The caption read:

"On the range for a Q&A this morning at MPCC with @TigerWoods and @Maxhoma at #TWInvitational"

Just recently, Woods was spotted with his son Charlie at the Pebble Beach's The Hay Short Course playing a round of golf.

Even golf reporter and anchor Todd Lewis also took to X (formerly Twitter) that Tiger Woods might return to professional golf sometime around December 2023 at the Hero World Challenge.

It is pertinent to note that the 15-time major champion has been absent from the competitive golf circuit since withdrawing from the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club earlier in April. He made the cut after two rounds but had to leave the tournament midway because of the prolonged ankle injury.

"I think he [Tiger] might be the next captain": Paul Azinger predicts Tiger Woods as the next Ryder Cup captain for the United States at Bethpage

The 44th edition of the prestigious biennial event was held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Zach Johnson's United States team struggled against Luke Donald's European team and eventually lost the tournament by a 16.5 - 11.5 margin.

After the tournament, Paul Azinger predicted that Tiger Woods might captain the United States team in the upcoming 2025 Ryder Cup in Bethpage. He also added that the next edition of the tournament might see Woods take on Sergio Garcia as captain of both teams.

He was quoted by Golf Digest as saying:

"I think he [Tiger] might be the next captain. Bethpage Black would be a perfect matchup for he and Sergio Garcia actually. Who you never know, two years from now, where we’re going to be."

Paul Azinger added that the tournament at the "Bethpage Black" will see two of the great golfers facing off against each other as captains. He also emphasized the PGA Tour, PIF, and DP World Tour merger that would help Sergio Garcia get a chance to captain the Ryder Cup team.

"Let's just say, Woods and Garcia haven't always had the friendliest of relationships, including being involved in a U.S. Open battle at Bethpage in 2002. And that certainly hasn't gotten any better the past couple years with Garcia leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf," Azinger said.

The 2025 Ryder Cup is still two years away. Tiger Woods already has experience leading the team, he was the captain of the United States President Cup team in 2019, and he might certainly take on the mantle at Bethpage.