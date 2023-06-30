Watch: Travis Kelce breaks into dance move after opening tee shot at The Match 2023

Travis Kelce made his debut at The Match, a celebrity golf tournament held at the Wynn Golf Club on Thursday, June 29. The NFL star enjoyed playing golf, and after striking his first shot on the first hole, Travis Kelce showed off some moves to the audience to celebrate the inauguration of his debut match.
Last year, Justin Thomas teamed up with his best friend Jordan Spieth to compete against Tiger Woods and his teammate Rory McIlroy. Surprisingly, the American duo won the event over McIlroy and Woods.
An interesting twist was witnessed at the eighth iteration of the event on Thursday when Travis Kelce and his partner Patrick Mahomes defeated NBA stars, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
Ahead of the start of 2023 The Match, Curry had a favorable chance to win the event as he is +1.3 handicapped in golf. However, unexpectedly Kelce and Mahomes took home the trophy of The Match.
Besides his game, Travis Kelce made headlines for his unique outfit. He donned a knitted half-sleeve jumper clubbed up with knitted capri pants that has four pockets.
"Cringe" - Fans react to Travis Kelce dancing on the golf course
Travis Kelce's dancing video at the Wynn Golf Club swirled on the internet. He was just enjoying himself but fans remained unimpressed with his dancing skills and expressed their disappointment on Twitter, saying:
"cringe"
"Cringiest duo in sports"
"Someone needs to take kelces knee out next season"
"He’s the vanilla ice of the nfl"
"Bro is always feeling himself."
The Match History
The Match is a golf competition that began in 2018. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson competed in the inaugural event at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, in which Mickelson registered his victory.
The duo competed in the event's second edition in 2020, which was hosted at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. Mickelson paired with six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, while Woods teamed up with two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning. Interestingly, Woods won the event by a single stroke.
Woods subsequently skipped the next three editions of The Match, only to return in December 2022 for the seventh edition, while Mikelson played the first four editions, winning two of them.
Here is a list of all The Match winners over the years:
The Match: Tiger vs. Phil
- Date: Nov. 23, 2018
- Players: Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods
- Winner Phil Mickelson
The Match: Champions for Charity
- Date: May 24, 2020
- Players: Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning Vs. Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady
- Winners: Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning
The Match: Champions for Change
- Date: Nov. 27, 2020
- Players: Phil Mickelson-Charles Barkley Vs. Peyton Manning-Stephen Curry
- Winners: Phil Mickelson-Charles Barkley
The Match IV
- Date: July 6, 2021
- Players: Bryson DeChambeau-Aaron Rodgers Vs. Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady
- Winners: Bryson DeChambeau-Aaron Rodgers
The Match: Bryson vs. Brooks
- Date: Nov. 26, 2021
- Players: Brooks Koepka Vs. Bryson DeChambeau
- Winner: Brooks Koepka
Brady/Rodgers vs. Allen/Mahomes
- Date: June 1, 2022
- Players: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Vs. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes
- Winners: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers
The Match VII
- Date: Dec. 10, 2022
- Players: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas Vs. Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods
- Winners: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas