Watch: Travis Kelce breaks into dance move after opening tee shot at The Match 2023

Travis Kelce made his debut at The Match, a celebrity golf tournament held at the Wynn Golf Club on Thursday, June 29. The NFL star enjoyed playing golf, and after striking his first shot on the first hole, Travis Kelce showed off some moves to the audience to celebrate the inauguration of his debut match.

Last year, Justin Thomas teamed up with his best friend Jordan Spieth to compete against Tiger Woods and his teammate Rory McIlroy. Surprisingly, the American duo won the event over McIlroy and Woods.

An interesting twist was witnessed at the eighth iteration of the event on Thursday when Travis Kelce and his partner Patrick Mahomes defeated NBA stars, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Travis Kelce loved his opening tee shot 🤣 #CapitalOnesTheMatch 💣🚀 Travis Kelce loved his opening tee shot 🤣 #CapitalOnesTheMatch https://t.co/6LReVTNRS2

Ahead of the start of 2023 The Match, Curry had a favorable chance to win the event as he is +1.3 handicapped in golf. However, unexpectedly Kelce and Mahomes took home the trophy of The Match.

Besides his game, Travis Kelce made headlines for his unique outfit. He donned a knitted half-sleeve jumper clubbed up with knitted capri pants that has four pockets.

"Cringe" - Fans react to Travis Kelce dancing on the golf course

Travis Kelce's dancing video at the Wynn Golf Club swirled on the internet. He was just enjoying himself but fans remained unimpressed with his dancing skills and expressed their disappointment on Twitter, saying:

"cringe"

"Cringiest duo in sports"

"Someone needs to take kelces knee out next season"

"He’s the vanilla ice of the nfl"

"Bro is always feeling himself."

The Match History

The Match is a golf competition that began in 2018. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson competed in the inaugural event at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, in which Mickelson registered his victory.

The duo competed in the event's second edition in 2020, which was hosted at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. Mickelson paired with six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, while Woods teamed up with two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning. Interestingly, Woods won the event by a single stroke.

Woods subsequently skipped the next three editions of The Match, only to return in December 2022 for the seventh edition, while Mikelson played the first four editions, winning two of them.

Here is a list of all The Match winners over the years:

The Match: Tiger vs. Phil

Date: Nov. 23, 2018

Players: Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods

Winner Phil Mickelson

The Match: Champions for Charity

Date: May 24, 2020

Players: Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning Vs. Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady

Winners: Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning

The Match: Champions for Change

Date: Nov. 27, 2020

Players: Phil Mickelson-Charles Barkley Vs. Peyton Manning-Stephen Curry

Winners: Phil Mickelson-Charles Barkley

The Match IV

Date: July 6, 2021

Players: Bryson DeChambeau-Aaron Rodgers Vs. Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady

Winners: Bryson DeChambeau-Aaron Rodgers

The Match: Bryson vs. Brooks

Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Players: Brooks Koepka Vs. Bryson DeChambeau

Winner: Brooks Koepka

Brady/Rodgers vs. Allen/Mahomes

Date: June 1, 2022

Players: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Vs. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes

Winners: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

The Match VII

Date: Dec. 10, 2022

Players: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas Vs. Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods

Winners: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

