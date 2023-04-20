“We'd love to see a LIV ladies series” - Greg Norman says LIV Golf is considering a women's tour

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has once again hinted at the idea of launching a women’s circuit. Only a year after disrupting the golf world with the introduction of LIV, the Aussie is now looking to create a women's circuit.

Earlier in October last year, Norman first floated the idea of a possible LIV ladies’ circuit. Just months after this, the LIV CEO has now stated that he has approached American and European players to make it a reality. The Saudi Arabia-backed series' boss said that the women’s tour is under discussion. Backing his idea, the former PGA Tour legend stated that everyone would “love to see a LIV ladies series.”

Speaking in Adelaide ahead of LIV Golf’s Australian event, Greg Norman was quoted as saying by the BBC:

"[A women's tour] is a discussion we have internally on a regular basis. I have personally had discussions with individual LPGA Tour players, LET Tour players, Ladies European Tour. They love what our product is showcasing. They ask all the time, 'How can we get involved?' We'd love to see a LIV ladies series."

"I have been a staunch proponent of them" - Greg Norman on women's golf

It is pertinent to note that Norman first introduced the LIV ladies idea back in October. The LIV Golf CEO was speaking in an interview when he floated that the idea of a women’s league was at the “forefront” of his mind. Having established the men’s series as a competent rival to the traditional PGA Tour, Norman said that a ladies series could do the same.

Dubbing himself to be a “staunch proponent” for women’s golf, the 68-year-old said that the value of women golfers has risen over the years.

Speaking to The Herald and The Age in October, Greg Norman said:

“That’s always been in the forefront of my mind to be honest with you because I have been a staunch proponent of them… I’ve played with a lot of LPGA players over the years and I think their value has risen recently, there’s no question about it. If there’s an opportunity for us to have an open conversation and dialogue with women, I’m very much at the forefront of that.”

It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf is currently in its second season. Having undergone a major expansion, the multimillion-dollar series is being broadcast across the world on different mediums.

If a LIV ladies series comes into existence, as hinted by Norman, it could become a direct rival to the LPGA Tour. Much like the ongoing men’s league, the women’s series would also attract some big names from the American circuit with big paychecks on offer. It’ll be interesting to see if this ever becomes a reality.

