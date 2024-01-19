“We’ll definitely welcome him back” - Augusta National chairman says ex-con Angel Cabrera can compete at the Masters if he gets visa

Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley recently stated that Angel Cabrera can compete at the Masters in April if he gets his visa.

Cabrera won the Masters in 2009 and has been eligible to compete at the Major as one of the past winners. However, owing to his legal issues, he did not compete in the tournament's last few editions.

The chairman of Augusta National Golf Club recently discussed Angel Cabrera's potential participation in the Masters in 2024. At the Latin America Amateur Championship, Ridley stated in a press conference that Cabrera's legal problems prevented him from travelling to the United States. But the former Major winner could be a part of the elite field at the Augusta National in April if things were resolved by the time of the Masters.

Ridley said (via Golf Week):

"Angel certainly is one of our great champions. As we all know, he has been unable to participate in the Masters the last couple of years due to legal issues. Presently we have been in constant contact with Angel’s representatives.

"He presently is not able to enter the United States. He doesn’t have a visa, and I know that that process is being worked through. We certainly wish him the best of luck with that, and we’ll definitely welcome him back if he’s able to straighten out those legal issues," he added.

Angel Cabrera was sentenced to prison in 2022 for domestic abuse, as per Golf Digest. He was found guilty of "gender violence and verbal threats" against two of his ex-girlfriends. A case was filed against the Argentine golfer in 2020 and he was subsequently denied leaving the country without the government's permission.

However, Cabrera traveled to Akron to compete in the Senior Players Championship and a red notice was released for his arrest shortly after. He was apprehended by Brazilian police in January 2021 and was on trial until he was found guilty of domestic abuse against one of his ex-girlfriends, Cecilia Torres Mana.

In November 2022, Cabrera was again found guilty of domestic abuse against another ex-girlfriend, Micaela Escudero, and was sentenced to two years and four months in jail. He was released on August 4, 2023, on parole, citing good behaviour.

It is important to note that since his release, Angel Cabrera has been spotted playing golf on several occasions. He has been practising hard and has also expressed a desire to restart his professional golfing journey.

When will Angel Cabrera play next?

Angel Cabrera is expected to compete at the PGA Tour Champions' Trophy Hasan II tournament next month. The tournament is scheduled to take place from February 22 to 24 at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco.

After the Morocco event, he can join the stellar field of the Visa Argentina Open in Buenos Aires. Moreover, if his visa issue is resolved, he can compete at the Masters in April.

Having turned professional in 1989, Cabrera has won 53 tournaments in his career, including three PGA Tour events and two Majors.