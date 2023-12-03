“We should make the size of the basketball bigger as well” - Wesley Bryan's ‘sarcastic’ take on golf ball rollback rule in PGA Tour

The golf world is becoming increasingly tense about the ball rollback rule, which, according to rumors, will be made official next week. American Wesley Bryan joined the debate with his usual sarcasm:

"We should make the size of the basketball bigger as well," Bryan said.

Wesley Bryan used his X (formerly Twitter) account this Saturday, December 2, to declare himself against the ball rollback rule. He did so in the sarcastic manner that his fans are accustomed:

"We should make the size of the basketball bigger as well. Ppl are starting to shoot the ball too well. It would make for a more entertaining experience in my opinion. Less offense sells. Right?" Bryan wrote on X.

Wesley Bryan has been a professional golfer for 13 seasons. He has played only 113 tournaments on the PGA Tour, with one victory (2017 RBC Heritage). In 19 events played in 2023, he had an average driving distance of 299.6 yards.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of the R&A, recently gave an interview to Golf Digest in which he assured that the ball rollback rule is so close to becoming official that they expect to make the announcement next week.

The ball rollback rule seeks to reduce by 15 to 20 yards the average driving distance currently achieved on the world's major golf circuits. Several golf entities, such as the PGA Tour, have opposed this measure.

What have other players said about the ball rollback rule?

Since the ball rollback rule was first discussed last March, numerous professional players have talked about it. Most of them are resolutely opposed to the ball rollback rule.

Such is the case with Patrick Cantlay, who called the measure a "bad idea." He said (via Golf Monthly):

"I think it's a bad idea. I don't think that it would help the game. I think bifurcation's really bad for the game. I think one of the best things about our game is that all the people that play at my home club can play the exact same equipment that I do and that's different than pretty much any other sport."

Sam Burns, on the other hand, was much more terse but equally expressive:

"Personally, I think it's pretty silly," Burns said, according to Golf Monthly.

Rickie Fowler also gave his opinion on the matter. He said (via Golf Monthly):

"I don't like it.... As far as players, tour manufacturers and stuff, I don't know of anyone that is anywhere leaning towards it. Everyone's against it."

One of the very few players in favor of the measure is Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman believes that the ball rollback rule should favor the best golf players, as is his case.

This is what he said, according to Golf Monthly:

"I think this is only gonna help the better player. You know, it might help the longer player, too, in some ways. But I think it's going to help the overall professional game. I think making guys hit some long irons again, and some mid irons, and being able to hit every club in your bag in a round of golf. … I can't remember the last time when I've had to do that."

However, McIlroy thought that the measure should only apply to professionals. According to Golf Monthly, the Northern Irishman believes that the amateur game should be made as unintimidating and fun as possible.