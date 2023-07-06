“We offer something a little different” - Ian Poulter opens up on LIV Golf’s success as it returns to Centurion Club after a year

LIV Golf is returning to the Centurion Club for its next event, and Ian Poulter is ready to deliver.

The LIV Golf Series first made its debut in 2022 in London at the Centurion Club. Since then it has come a long way and is now in its second season.

Ian Poulter joined the Series in 2022 and has been with it ever since. He is a part of the Majesticks GC team and is ready to tee it off in London. Coming back here after a year has been a flood of nostalgia for Poulter.

“I guess 12 months in, 15 events, the golf landscape has changed a lot in that period of time. I think we as team Majesticks feel pretty happy what we’ve been able to achieve in that short space of time."

The LIV Golf series entered the golf world as a new way to play the sport. With team competitions, shorter courses, and shotgun starts, it was a fresh approach to a traditional sport. Needless to say, it has shaken things up quite a bit in the world of golf as well.

Ian Poulter said, via Golf Week:

“I think we offer something a little different, different being good, and I’m pretty excited about where it’s going. I think what LIV has been able to achieve in that window has been very impressive."

Ian Poulter here to play good golf and deliver a great LIV product

Ian Poulter congratulated all those who had worked hard to put LIV Golf on the golf landscape. He felt that the product is a groundbreaking one, and has reached the fans in a special way.

With the new signing of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf series, the golf world is pretty shaken up. The forming of a new golf entity brings a future of uncertainty and change. Poulter said:

“I’m not here to talk about the politics side of things. I’m here to go out there and play some good golf and deliver a great LIV product, deliver a good Majesticks product and give something out there to the fans.”

Poulter added that all he would like to do is focus on playing in London right now and deliver a great event.

