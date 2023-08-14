“We’re such good friends” – Matt Jones dubs Ripper GC’s first ever LIV Golf win as ‘special’, lauds all Aussie teammates 

After Ripper GC won their first LIV Golf event, Matt Jones has lauded all his teammates and praised the performance of the captain Cameron Smith. The all-Aussie member team defeated Crushers GC by a margin of 11 strokes at the Trump National Golf Club on Sunday.

In a recent Instagram video shared by LIV Golf, Jones, who was standing on the winner's podium, dubbed their first win as special and shared that they all are very good friends. He said:

"It's amazing, I mean, you got Cam [Smith] as a captain, who, he just performs every day, that, we come out here and play. It kind of annoys us all because he counts every week and we want to count and not him having have him count. So... but... so it's awesome.

"When you have him as a captain, you have these guys, we're such good friends that it makes this win even more special."

Marc Leishman, another team member of Ripper GC, in an in-ground interview, emphasized waiting quite long for the first win. He added that they will look forward to ending in the top four at the end of this season. He said:

"Yeah it's been a long time coming. Ever since first event, we've obviously wanted to do this and finally get the chance today. So, we'll so enjoy this one and hopefully we can keep the good work up and try and get into that top four at the end of the year."

How did Matt Jones and his Ripper GC teammates perform at LIV Golf Bedminster?

All thanks to Smith's heroics at the Trump National Golf Club, Ripper GC lifted their first team title. Meanwhile, his teammates performed equally well at the event, with Marc Leishman finishing on T7 after scoring an aggregate score of 2 under 211.

Matt Jones shot an aggregate score of 4 over 217 to finish on the T30 rank on the leaderboard. Jediah Morgan, meanwhile, shot 3 over 216 to finish on T27 at LIV Golf Bedminster.

Here are the top 30 on the final leaderboard of the 11th league event:

1 - Cameron Smith

2 - Anirban Lahiri

T3 - Patrick Reed

T3 - Dean Burmester

T3 Abraham Ancer

6 - Branden Grace

T7 - Joaquin Niemann

T7 - Marc Leishman

T9 - Charles Howell III

T9 - Phil Mickelson

T11 - Richard Bland

T11 - Graeme McDowell

T11 - Kevin Na

T11 - Dustin Johnson

T11 - Brendan Steele

T11 - Carlos Ortiz

T11 - Talor Gooch

T18 - Bryson DeChambeau

T18 - Charl Schwartzel

T18 - Jason Kokrak

T18 - Cameron Tringale

T18 - Harold Varner III

T18 - Bubba Watson

T18 - Mito Pereira

T25 - James Piot

T25 - Thomas Pieters

T27 - Bernd Wiesberger

T27 - Jediah Morgan

T27 - David Puig

T30 - Matt Jones

T30 - Sergio Garcia

T30 - Paul Casey

Cameron Smith earned a massive $4 million prize money for his win at LIV Golf Bedminster. His team, Ripper GC, also earned a $3 million prize money for the top finish.