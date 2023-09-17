"We're in a good spot" - Rory McIlroy encouraged by Team Europe teammates' performances ahead of Ryder Cup 2023

Rory McIlroy was pleased with the performance of the European Ryder Cup team at the recently concluded BMW PGA Championship. The sporting form exhibited by himself and the other 11 players made him affirm that they were in a "good spot" for the event.

Seven of the European Ryder Cup team finished in the top 10 at the Wentworth Club, including Rory McIlroy. Two others finished in the top 20, while only three were outside the top 30. The lowest was Nicolai Hojgaard (-64).

Rory McIlroy believes this collective performance represents a good overall result. After the fourth round, the Northern Irishman talked to the press, and this was part of what he said, according to Golf Monthly:

"It's awesome. We're in a good spot. The team's been shaping up really well for the last couple of months, everyone's been in pretty good form. It's still almost two weeks away until the first ball is hit on the Friday morning, but we are all just so excited to get to Rome and get going."

McIlroy also spoke about his general performance and his state of preparation for the event in Italy. He said:

"When you look at the weekend as a whole, to shoot 12 under and go from making the cut on the number to finishing in the top ten, it's a very solid two days of golf . The weekend was great."

"Definitely things to improve and to work on to try and iron a couple of the misses out of my game, but everything's headed in the right direction," he added.

Rory McIlroy plans to play in the Cazoo Open de France next weekend before heading to Italy. He will be joined by Ryder Cup teammate Robert McIntyre.

A look at Rory McIlroy and the European Ryder Cup Team at the BMW PGA Championship

The highest-placed member of the European Ryder Cup team at the BMW PGA Championship was Tyrrell Hatton. The Englishman finished T2 on -17, just one shot off the lead.

Jon Rahm finished in solo fourth place (-16) after recovering from a first-round 71. Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood finished fifth and sixth at -15 and -14, respectively.

McIlroy finished T7, going from less to more as he shot 72> 71> 67> 65. Ludvig Aberg and Sepp Straka finished T10. The Swedish was very good in the first three rounds (68>66>66) but finished with a 76 on Sunday. The Austrian carded a 70>66>69>71.

Shane Lowry and Matt Fitzpatrick both finished in a share of T18 on 10-under 278. Justin Rose dropped to T36, while Robert Macintyre (T45) and Nicolai Hojgaard (T61) were the low scorers.

The Ryder Cup will be played at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome, Italy, from September 30 to October 2.

The European team plans to concentrate there between the previous Monday and Tuesday. The American team has been practicing there for several days.