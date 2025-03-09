"Well done Sergio Garcia"; "Literally no one is watching" - Fans react to Spaniard winning the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025

Sergio Garcia carded a bogey-free 7-under 63 to secure a three-stroke win over Dean Burmester at LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025. He finished at 18-under to claim his second title on the Saudi-backed circuit.

On Sunday, March 9, Garcia entered the final round of LIV Golf Hong Kong in a three-way shared lead. He picked up one eagle and five birdies to close out the tournament with a victory.

In the team portion, Garcia helped Fireballs GC claim the top spot at 37-under. They edged out Stinger GC by one shot, while Ripper GC and HyFlyers GC shared third place.

Fans online congratulated Sergio Garcia on his second LIV Golf win. However, several fans jokingly mentioned being unaware of the event.

Here's a look at the reactions:

"Literally no one is watching," one fan wrote.

"Well done Sergio," another fan posted.

"The best team on LIV 😎☄️🇪🇸," one fan commented.

"Champions Tour looking solid with Sergio and Phill at the top," this fan opined.

"Does he work for the Kansas City Chiefs?" one fan remarked.

"What a great event, with the Masters players like Sergio and Phil showing great form right on time🔥 best thing about it? They are back in Singapore already next weekend 😍🏌️‍♀️⛳️" one fan posted.

How much did Sergio Garcia earn for winning the LIV Golf Hong Kong?

The purse size for LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 was $20 million, and Sergio Garcia bagged a whopping $4 million as the winner's share. Dean Burmester earned $2.25 million for his runner-up finish.

Here's a look at the payout for the top 20 and ties at LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025:

1. Sergio Garcia (-18) $4,000,000

2. Dean Burmester (-15) $2,250,000

3. Phil Mickelson (-14) $1,500,000

4. Lucas Herbert (-13) $1,000,000

5. Paul Casey (-12) $800,000

T6. Jon Rahm (-11) $566,875

T6. Tom McKibbin (-11) $566,875

T6. Sebastian Muñoz (-11) $566,875

T6. Peter Uihlein (-11) $566,875

T10. Patrick Reed (-10) $392,500

T10. Martin Kaymer (-10) $392,500

T12. Kevin Na (-9) $314,166

T12. Marc Leishman (-9) $314,166

T12. Abraham Ancer (-9) $314,166

T12. Joaquin Niemann (-9) $314,166

T12. Chieh-Po Lee (-9) $314,166

T12. Graeme McDowell (-9) $314,166

T18. Harold Varner III (-8) $255,000

T18. David Puig (-8) $255,000

T20. Cameron Smith (-7) $202,500

T20. Danny Lee (-7) $202,500

T20. Louis Oosthuizen (-7) $202,500

T20. Branden Grace (-7) $202,500

T20. Charl Schwartzel (-7) $202,500

T20. Tyrrell Hatton (-7) $202,500

T20. Andy Ogletree (-7) $202,500

T20. Cameron Tringale (-7) $202,500

T20. Bryson DeChambeau (-7) $202,500

T20. Mito Pereira (-7) $202,500

