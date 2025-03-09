  • home icon
  "Well done Sergio Garcia"; "Literally no one is watching" - Fans react to Spaniard winning the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025

"Well done Sergio Garcia"; "Literally no one is watching" - Fans react to Spaniard winning the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 09, 2025 13:10 GMT
Sergio Garcia wins the LIV Golf Hong Kong
Sergio Garcia wins the LIV Golf Hong Kong (Image via Getty, x@Patrickspups, x@EnvelopeWorks)

Sergio Garcia carded a bogey-free 7-under 63 to secure a three-stroke win over Dean Burmester at LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025. He finished at 18-under to claim his second title on the Saudi-backed circuit.

On Sunday, March 9, Garcia entered the final round of LIV Golf Hong Kong in a three-way shared lead. He picked up one eagle and five birdies to close out the tournament with a victory.

In the team portion, Garcia helped Fireballs GC claim the top spot at 37-under. They edged out Stinger GC by one shot, while Ripper GC and HyFlyers GC shared third place.

Fans online congratulated Sergio Garcia on his second LIV Golf win. However, several fans jokingly mentioned being unaware of the event.

Here's a look at the reactions:

"Literally no one is watching," one fan wrote.
"Well done Sergio," another fan posted.
"The best team on LIV 😎☄️🇪🇸," one fan commented.
"Champions Tour looking solid with Sergio and Phill at the top," this fan opined.
"Does he work for the Kansas City Chiefs?" one fan remarked.
"What a great event, with the Masters players like Sergio and Phil showing great form right on time🔥 best thing about it? They are back in Singapore already next weekend 😍🏌️‍♀️⛳️" one fan posted.
How much did Sergio Garcia earn for winning the LIV Golf Hong Kong?

The purse size for LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 was $20 million, and Sergio Garcia bagged a whopping $4 million as the winner's share. Dean Burmester earned $2.25 million for his runner-up finish.

Here's a look at the payout for the top 20 and ties at LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025:

  • 1. Sergio Garcia (-18) $4,000,000
  • 2. Dean Burmester (-15) $2,250,000
  • 3. Phil Mickelson (-14) $1,500,000
  • 4. Lucas Herbert (-13) $1,000,000
  • 5. Paul Casey (-12) $800,000
  • T6. Jon Rahm (-11) $566,875
  • T6. Tom McKibbin (-11) $566,875
  • T6. Sebastian Muñoz (-11) $566,875
  • T6. Peter Uihlein (-11) $566,875
  • T10. Patrick Reed (-10) $392,500
  • T10. Martin Kaymer (-10) $392,500
  • T12. Kevin Na (-9) $314,166
  • T12. Marc Leishman (-9) $314,166
  • T12. Abraham Ancer (-9) $314,166
  • T12. Joaquin Niemann (-9) $314,166
  • T12. Chieh-Po Lee (-9) $314,166
  • T12. Graeme McDowell (-9) $314,166
  • T18. Harold Varner III (-8) $255,000
  • T18. David Puig (-8) $255,000
  • T20. Cameron Smith (-7) $202,500
  • T20. Danny Lee (-7) $202,500
  • T20. Louis Oosthuizen (-7) $202,500
  • T20. Branden Grace (-7) $202,500
  • T20. Charl Schwartzel (-7) $202,500
  • T20. Tyrrell Hatton (-7) $202,500
  • T20. Andy Ogletree (-7) $202,500
  • T20. Cameron Tringale (-7) $202,500
  • T20. Bryson DeChambeau (-7) $202,500
  • T20. Mito Pereira (-7) $202,500

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
