"What a joke" "Actions.. not words" - Fans react to PGA Tour's latest update on the 'reunification of golf' meeting

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan held another meeting with US President Donald Trump on a potential merger with LIV Golf. On Thursday, February 20, Monahan and PGA Tour's player directors Tiger Woods and Adam Scott, met with the US President at the White House. They were joined by PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Following the meeting, the PGA Tour released a statement, revealing that they are continuing to work toward the reunification of the game. Nuclr Golf shared the statement released by the PGA Tour after the meeting with Trump on its X account. The statement read:

"Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, we have initiated a discussion about the reunification of golf. We are committed to moving as quickly as possible and will share additional details as appropriate…"

"We share a passion for the game and the importance of reunification. Most importantly, we all want the best players in the world playing together more often and are committed to doing all we can to deliver that outcome for our fans," it added.

Fans reacted to the meeting, with many expressing disappointment over the lack of a concrete conclusion even after a second discussion with Donald Trump.

"What a joke," a fan wrote.

"Actions.....not words," another fan said.

"So, they didn’t get anything done. At all," a fan said.

Some fans were also critical of the meeting, questioning its effectiveness without any clear resolution.

"Basically, it's a bunch of nothing," one more fan added.

"Enough already. Just announce the deal when it’s done. This is getting ridiculous," another fan added.

"So after 4 years you have initiated a discussion to reunify golf!!! 🍻 here’s to another 18 months of this rubbish," a fan jotted.

The PGA Tour initially announced a merger with LIV Golf in 2023 and has since been in discussions over a potential deal.

PGA Tour stresses reunification after first meeting with Donald Trump

Earlier this month, Adam Scott, Tiger Woods, and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan met with US President Donald Trump to discuss the potential merger with LIV Golf. Following their first meeting, the Tour released an official statement emphasizing the "reunification of the game" on February 6.

"We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved. We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf," the statement read.

Even after the second meeting, the PGA Tour continues to focus on reunification, but no updates have been provided on when or how the merger will take place. Meanwhile, both circuits have already begun their new seasons.

