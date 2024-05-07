"What a joke" "Better start practicing in pants" - Fans roast Talor Gooch for receiving a special invite to the PGA Championship 2024

LIV Golf Talor Gooch has become the latest name to receive an invitation to the upcoming PGA Championship.

The PGA Championship is set to be played at Valhalla Golf Club from Thursday, May 16, to Sunday, May 19. Gooch is currently ranked 644th in the OWGR, but he had an incredible 2023 season on the LIV Circuit. He claimed the season championship after winning three titles last year.

Besides Gooch, David Puig, who had recently won the Malaysian Open, also received an invitation. Notably, Joaquin Niemann, who had won the Australian Open, had received a Masters invite last month. However, unlike the other two players, Gooch didn't compete anywhere else except on the LIV Circuit. This makes him the first player to receive an invitation solely due to his performance on the Saudi-backed circuit.

Fans had mixed reactions to Gooch receiving an invitation to the PGA Championship. While many were disappointed with the decision, some fans supported the move. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"What a joke," one fan wrote.

"Better start practicing in pants. Haha," another user wrote.

"That’s disappointing," one user commented. "Bad move PGA CHAMPIONSHIP bad move."

"So reward a guy that just complains and doesn't go out and play other tours like the rest of the LIV golfers. This is a bad look on the PGA IMHO," this fan opined.

"If he was serious about his principles he would refuse the invitation," another user posted.

"if they keep giving ol Simpson exemptions to elevated events, you can’t be complaining about this," this user came in support of Gooch.

Has Talor Gooch competed at the PGA Championship in the past?

Talor Gooch has made four appearances at the PGA Championship so far but has hardly made much of an impression. In his four starts, he made two cuts and his best result was a T20 finish.

Gooch debuted at the PGA Championship in 2020 but missed the cut. The following year, he finished T44 after aggregating at 4-over. His best result came in 2022 when he tied for 20th after shooting a 1-over at Southern Hills Country Club. Last year, he missed the cut after aggregating at 10-over in 36 holes.

Speaking of Talor Gooch's performance in all the majors, he has never made a top-ten finish, and his best result was a T14 finish at the Masters 2022. Last year, he competed in three majors and only made the cut at the Augusta National.