“What kind of pin placement is that”, “Trick hole” – Fans unhappy at course design as Scottie Scheffler’s tee shot finds water at 15

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the design of Memorial Park Golf Course after Scottie Scheffler's tee shot landed straight into the water.

The American golfer hit a shot on the par-3 15th hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024 on Saturday, March 30, which travelled 101 yards in a straight line but ultimately found the water after hitting a slope. It took him five shots to get the ball into the hole, resulting in a double bogey.

The PGA Tour shared a video of Scheffler's shot from the 15th hole on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"What are you gonna do?" Scottie Scheffler was at a loss for words after his tee shot at No. 15."

Fans flooded the comments section to discuss the design of the golf course, with one stating:

"What kind of pin placement is that."

Another fan commented that it was a "trick hole."

"Trick hole. Land it on the green and end up in the water 20 yards away? Not a fair design it seems to me."

"That’s some really bad hole design tbh," commented another fan.

Although Scheffler encountered difficulties on the 15th hole in the third round of the tournament, he still managed to top the leaderboard in a tie with David Skinns, Stephen Jaeger, Alejandro Tosti and Thomas Detry with a score of under 9.

A quick recap of Scottie Scheffler's performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024

Scottie Scheffler is in contention to win the third PGA Tour event of the year in a row. He had previously emerged victorious in two back-to-back events, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then The Players Championship.

His game at the ongoing Texas Children's Houston Open has been pretty impressive. He started the tournament on Thursday, March 28, with a round of 65.

Scheffler fired a bogey-free round of 5-under 65 on Thursday. With that, he established a new record for the most consecutive rounds of the PGA Tour with a score under par. He has scored under par in 28 consecutive rounds on the PGA Tour.

However, he could maintain the phenomenal strike as he carded an even-par 70 in the second round of the Houston Classic on Friday, March 30.

Scheffler teed it up on the first hole on Friday with a bogey. He then added two back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth holes and another birdie on the eighth. He shot two bogeys, two birdies and a double bogey on the back nine and settled for a score of 70.

In the tournament's third round on Saturday, Scottie Scheffler started the game with a birdie on the third hole, followed by a bogey on the next. He shot eight birdies, two bogeys and the unfortunate double bogey on the 15th to score 4-under 66.

Scheffler tied for the 54-hole lead with a score of under 9. He will tee off for the final round on Sunday, March 31.