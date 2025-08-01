What is the projected cutline at the Wyndham Championship 2025?

The Wyndham Championship is presently held at Sedgefield Country Club. The competition began on July 31st, and the course has shown to be rather favorable for golfers. The leaderboard appears to be quite competitive, and one might expect the competition to heat up once the 36 holes are cut. But what about the predicted cut for the 2025 Wyndham Championship?
Mac Meissner and Sungjae Im currently lead the competition. Both golfers are tied with a combined score of 12 under par. In comparison, Meissner had a better second round, finishing with a total score of 7 under par, whilst I finished with a total score of 6 under. Following them, three golfers are tied for third.
Given the competitiveness of the leaderboard, the 2025 Wyndham Championship's projected cut line may result in a total score of 3 under par, as per the PGA Tour's official website. The tournament features 156 golfers, although only the top 70 and ties are projected to qualify and compete throughout the weekend. The overall prize pool is $8.2 million, and anything can happen from here.
What did the leaderboard for Round 1 of the Wyndham Championship look like?
Round 1 of the Wyndham Championship was likewise highly competitive. After Thursday's game, Joel Dahmen led the event with a total score of nine under par. In terms of how the leaderboard looked after the game on opening day, here are the top 50:
- 1. Joel Dahmen: -9
- 2. Alex Noren: -8
- T3. Cameron Young: -7
- T3. Aaron Rai: -7
- T3. Nico Echavarria: -7
- T3. Mark Hubbard: -7
- 7. Sungjae Im: -6
- T8. Chandler Phillips: -5
- T8. Adam Scott: -5
- T8. Jordan Spieth: -5
- T8. Matt Wallace: -5
- T8. Lee Hodges: -5
- T8. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -5
- T8. Noah Goodwin: -5
- T8. Matteo Manassero: -5
- T8. Paul Peterson: -5
- T8. Mac Meissner: -5
- T8. Ricky Castillo: -5
- T19. Beau Hossler: -4
- T19. Victor Perez: -4
- T19. Max McGreevy: -4
- T19. Patrick Fishburn: -4
- T19. Kevin Roy: -4
- T19. Max Homa: -4
- T19. Matthieu Pavon: -4
- T19. Harry Hall: -4
- T19. Davis Thompson: -4
- T19. Chris Kirk: -4
- T19. Brian Campbell: -4
- T19. Andrew Putnam: -4
- T19. Kevin Kisner: -4
- T19. Sam Ryder: -4
- T19. Matt Kuchar: -4
- T19. Robert MacIntyre: -4
- T19. Matt McCarty: -4
- T19. Michael Kim: -4
- T19. Vince Whaley: -4
- T38. Justin Lower: -3
- T38. Rico Hoey: -3
- T38. Doug Ghim: -3
- T38. Patton Kizzire: -3
- T38. Kurt Kitayama: -3
- T38. Webb Simpson: -3
- T38. Emiliano Grillo: -3
- T38. Garrick Higgo: -3
- T38. Harry Higgs: -3
- T38. John Pak: -3
- T38. David Ford: -3
- T38. Frankie Capan III: -3
- T38. Henrik Norlander: -3
- T38. Rasmus Højgaard: -3
- T38. Chan Kim: -3
- T38. Jacob Bridgeman: -3
- T38. Alex Smalley: -3
- T38. Taylor Moore: -3
- T38. Ben Griffin: -3
- T38. Matt Fitzpatrick: -3
- T38. J.T. Poston: -3
- T38. Gary Woodland: -3
- T38. Karl Vilips: -3
- T38. Trey Mullinax: -3
- T38. Denny McCarthy: -3
- T38. Matthew Riedel: -3