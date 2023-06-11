What is Rory McIlroy’s final day tee-time at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open?

The pressure is on for Rory McIlroy to take a win this weekend at the Canadian Open. The final round of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open is all set to begin on June 11 at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club. Aiming for a whopping prize purse of $9 million, CT Pan currently sits as the sole leader, 2 strokes ahead of the field.

Rory McIlroy made a fantastic recovery to jump 10 places in the third round of the Canadian Open. He is currently tied for second place along with Justin Rose, Mark Hubbard, Harry Higgs, Tommy Fleetwood, and Andrew Novak.

McIlroy, however, is a favorite amongst the crowd to take a win at the 2023 Canadian Open. Currently sitting in T2, McIlroy will be paired with Mark Hubbard and is set to tee off at 2:05 pm ET in the final round of the Canadian Open.

Rory McIlroy and others' final day tee time at 2023 Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy will tee it off just ahead of the top pairing, of Tommy Fleetwood and leader CT Pan. The broadcast of the tournament will be available on CBS. The other pairings and tee times will be as follows:

7:50 a.m.: Andrew Landry

7:55 a.m.: Richy Werenski, Henrik Norlander

8:05 a.m.: Scott Piercy, Vince Whaley

8:15 a.m.: Bill Haas, Trevor Cone

8:25 a.m.: Brent Grant, Cameron Young

8:35 a.m.: Martin Trainer, Adam Long

8:45 a.m.: Stuart Macdonald, Scott Brown

8:55 a.m.: Michael Kim, Mike Weir

9:10 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Akshay Bhatia

9:20 a.m.: Wil Bateman, Jason Dufner

9:30 a.m.: James Hahn, Patton Kizzire

9:40 a.m.: Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard

9:50 a.m.: Callum Tarren, Peter Kuest

10 a.m.: Alex Smalley, Cameron Percy

10:10 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Sahith Theegala

10:20 a.m.: S.Y. Noh, Brice Garnett

10:35 a.m.: Brian Gay, Austin Smotherman

10:45 a.m.: Justin Lower, Dylan Wu

10:55 a.m.: Roger Sloan, Peter Malnati

11:05 a.m.: Sung Kang, Garrick Higgo

11:15 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Ludvig Aberg

11:25 a.m.: MJ Daffue, Sam Bennett

11:35 a.m.: Carson Young, Lee Hodges

11:45 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Taylor Pendrith

12 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Cody Gribble

12:10 p.m.: Eric Cole, Will Gordon

12:20 p.m.: Brendon Todd, Greyson Sigg

12:30 p.m.: Ted Potter Jr., S.H. Kim

12:40 p.m.: Carl Yuan, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:50 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Chesson Hadley

1 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Harrison Endycott

1:10 p.m.: Doug Ghim, Nate Lashley

1:20 p.m.: Brandon Wu, Jonathan Byrd

1:35 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Corey Conners

1:45 p.m.: Andrew Novak, Nick Taylor

1:55 p.m.: Justin Rose, Harry Higgs

2:05 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Mark Hubbard

2:15 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Tommy Fleetwood

Poll : 0 votes