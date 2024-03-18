Scottie Scheffler fired an 8-under 64 on Sunday, Mar. 17, to win the 50th Players Championship and become the first player to defend their title at TPC Sawgrass.

Starting the final round at 12-under, Scheffler trailed 54-hole leader Xander Schauffele by five strokes. Despite battling neck pain in the second and third rounds, he hung in. On Sunday, he sported kinesiology tape on his neck but appeared energized.

Scheffler showcased his brilliance on the par 4, eagling from 92 yards out. Overall, he carded six birdies in the final round, finishing at 20-under after 72 holes to edge out Schauffele, Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark by one stroke.

Clark's missed playoff putt was the most heartbreaking, as the ball lipped out of the hole after horseshoeing around the pin.

Fans praised Scheffler for his incredible comeback to defend his title at the TPC Sawgrass. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"What a Star ⭐️"

"Best Player in the World, and it even Close!!"

"I am starting to understand how people hated Tiger during his dominant run. Obviously, Scheffler isn't there as of now but I do now understand how Tiger was a villain to some."

"The man only turns 29 in June, ridiculous stuff he is producing now. Heartbreak for Clarke, but Scottie put himself in that position today with an unbelievable round"

How much did Scottie Scheffler receive for winning the Players Championship 2024?

Scottie Scheffler bagged $4 million for defending the Players Championship title on Sunday. This was his second win in as many weeks on the PGA Tour, following his victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2024.

Here's a look at the payout for the Players Championship 2024:

