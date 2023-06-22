“What a waste of money” – Fans react to Michael Block signing new brand endorsement deal in the wake of recent fame

Club pro Michael Block burst into the scene last month with his incredible performance at the 2023 PGA Championship, finishing in 15th position. As a result, the American golfer became a household name and earned several endorsement deals.

Block received appreciation from all around the globe during the PGA Championship. However, good form vanished instantly, and he struggled with his game in the next two events. He missed the cut at both the Charles Schwab Challenge and the RBC Canadian Open.

Michael Block signed a deal with Michelob Ultra recently, which NUCLR Golf announced on Twitter with the caption:

"UPDATE — appears a new endorsement deal has been inked with Michelob Ultra. Last weekend, Michael Block took to Instagram to announce another brand deal with Dewar’s Scotch Whisky. He also signed with Raising Cane’s Chicken fingers recently as well."

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF UPDATE — appears a new endorsement deal has been inked with Michelob Ultra. Last weekend, Michael Block took to Instagram to announce another brand deal with Dewar’s Scotch Whisky. He also signed with Raising Cane’s Chicken fingers recently as well. 🤑 #BLOCKPARTY UPDATE — appears a new endorsement deal has been inked with Michelob Ultra. Last weekend, Michael Block took to Instagram to announce another brand deal with Dewar’s Scotch Whisky. He also signed with Raising Cane’s Chicken fingers recently as well. 🤑 🚨#BLOCKPARTY UPDATE — appears a new endorsement deal has been inked with Michelob Ultra. Last weekend, Michael Block took to Instagram to announce another brand deal with Dewar’s Scotch Whisky. He also signed with Raising Cane’s Chicken fingers recently as well. 🤑 https://t.co/ZSfxH5etLZ

However, fans expressed disappointment with the deal in the comments section.They wrote:

"And, Mich Ultra is on the boycott list. Bad decision, Michael Block."

Denise Wierck @DeniseWierck @NUCLRGOLF And, Mich Ultra is on the boycott list. Bad decision, Michael Block . @NUCLRGOLF And, Mich Ultra is on the boycott list. Bad decision, Michael Block .

"What a waste of money for those companies. His shine dims each day. Good for him though, he really cashed in."

Matt @msuhajda @NUCLRGOLF What a waste of money for those companies. His shine dims each day. Good for him though, he really cashed in @NUCLRGOLF What a waste of money for those companies. His shine dims each day. Good for him though, he really cashed in

"Nobody in golf history has benefited more from a single 15th place finish more than that guy."

Tour Pro 🏌️‍♂️ @OfficialTourPro @NUCLRGOLF Nobody in golf history has benefited more from a single 15th place finish more than that guy. @NUCLRGOLF Nobody in golf history has benefited more from a single 15th place finish more than that guy.

"so we can see him play 2-3 events a year max? I think this is rich guys who want to tee it up with him and just throwing some cash around."

Apollo Vermouth @McbillsonBill @NUCLRGOLF so we can see him play 2-3 events a year max? I think this is rich guys who want to tee it up with him and just throwing some cash around @NUCLRGOLF so we can see him play 2-3 events a year max? I think this is rich guys who want to tee it up with him and just throwing some cash around

Michael Block has previously signed a deal with Dewar's Scotch Whisky and Raising Cane's Chicken.

Michael Block signed a deal with the sports agency WME

Soon after finishing in 15th place at the 2023 PGA Championship, WME Sports Agency signed a deal with the club pro. The company announced the singing on its Instagram page, saying:

"WME Sports is proud to announce that we have signed Michael Block, the breakout star of the PGA Championship, as a client in all areas.

"Michael, a 46 year-old club professional from Southern California, took the world of golf by storm at Oak Hill, finishing in a tie for 15th place – the highest finish from a club professional at a Major Championship in nearly 40 years. He was the story of the week, trending on social media for most of the weekend and written about by nearly every member of sports media. His humble personality and candor about the experience, coupled with his seriously impressive performance, have made him an instant star."

Michael Block has competed in seven major events in his career, but could only make the cut at the 2023 PGA Championship.

Block, who has a degree in golf course management, worked as an assistant club professional from 1998 to 2004 at the Lakes Country Club in California before competing in the tournaments.

He tried to earn the Tour card and played at the PGA Tour Q School in 2007 but did not go beyond the first stage. He has won five professional events in his career.

Poll : 0 votes