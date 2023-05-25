When is Michael Block's tee time at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge? Breakout golfer’s tee off time explored

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge will tee off at the Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas, on Thursday, May 25. The play will commence at 8:20 am ET with David Lipsky, Matthias Schwab and Justin Lower taking the first tee. PGA Championship breakout star Michael Block will follow suit and tee off at 2:28 pm ET.

Block will take his first tee at the Charles Schwab Challenge towards the second half of the day’s play. The breakout PGA pro has been paired with Min Woo Lee and Pierceson Coody. The 46-year-old golfer will play alongside, Lee, who joined the PGA Tour this season as a Special Temporary Member and rookie Coody. Needless to say, it’ll be a group to watch out for.

It is pertinent to note that Block arrives at the Colonial after getting a sponsor exemption to the tournament. Having had a dream run at the Major championship, Block will be eyeing to capitalize on his form over the weekend. It’ll be interesting to see how the golfer fairs in the stacked 120-player Charles Schwab Challenge field.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge tee times

As mentioned above, the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge will tee off at 8:20 am ET. The PGA Tour event will see players compete for the $8,700,000 prize purse on offer. The event’s field features names including the likes of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa, among others.

Here are the complete Thursday tee times for the Charles Schwab Challenge:

1st tee

8:20 am - David Lipsky, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower

8:31 am - Michael Kim, Russell Knox, Callum Tarren

8:42 am - Alex Noren, Kramer Hickok, Alex Smalley

8:53 am - Russell Henley, Chad Ramey, Erik van Rooyen

9:04 am - J.J. Spaun, Brendon Todd, Brian Harman

9:15 am - Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee, Cameron Champ

9:26 am - Sepp Straka, Lucas Herbert, Richy Werenski

9:37 am - Aaron Baddeley, Will Gordon, Erik Compton

9:48 am - Nate Lashley, Thomas Detry, Ben Taylor

9:59 am - Dylan Wu, Harry Hall, MJ Daffue

1:00 pm - Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Greyson Sigg

1:11 pm - Denny McCarthy, Adam Schenk, Ben Griffin

1:22 pm - Patton Kizzire, Jimmy Walker, Justin Suh

1:33 pm - Taylor Moore, J.T. Poston, Joel Dahmen

1:44 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Viktor Hovland, Cam Davis

1:55 pm - Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa

2:06 pm - Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson

2:17 pm - Kevin Tway, Peter Malnati, David Lingmerth

2:28 pm - Michael Block, Min Woo Lee, Pierceson Coody

2:39 pm - Austin Eckroat, Carson Young, Paul Haley II

10th tee

8:20 am - Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Stephan Jaeger

8:31 am - Ryan Palmer, Harry Higgs, Austin Smotherman

8:42 am - Zac Blair, Tyson Alexander, Ryan Fox

8:53 am - Nick Hardy, Si Woo Kim, Billy Horschel

9:04 am - Davis Riley, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

9:15 am - Chris Kirk, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth

9:26 am - Tom Hoge, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood

9:37 am - Danny Willett, Patrick Rodgers, Maverick McNealy

9:48 am - Eric Cole, Sam Stevens, S.H. Kim

9:59 am - Vincent Norrman, Kyle Westmoreland, Cole Hammer

1:00 pm - Dylan Frittelli, Cody Gribble, Emiliano Grillo

1:11 pm - Ben Martin, Hayden Buckley, Aaron Rai

1:22 pm - Henrik Norlander, Robby Shelton, Andrew Novak

1:33 pm - Luke List, Garrick Higgo, Andrew Putnam

1:44 pm - Matt Wallace, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings

1:55 pm - Harris English, Nick Taylor, Luke Donald

2:06 pm - Adam Long, Beau Hossler, Lee Hodges

2:17 pm - Scott Piercy, Kevin Streelman, Rory Sabbatini

2:28 pm - Byeong Hun An, Matt NeSmith, Joseph Bramlett

2:39 pm - Zecheng Dou, Harrison Endycott, Akshay Bhatia

