When is the next LIV Golf event? Schedule and event update explored

The LIV Golf's next stop is in Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling after having a successful event at Adelaide, which was won by Chilean golfer Joaquin Niemann. The 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong will run for three days and the schedule of the event is already out on the website's official page. The schedule is:

March 7, Friday

10:00 AM - Gates open for the fans along with the fan village

12:15 PM - Shotgun firing at the start of the 1st round

5:00 PM - Hospitality ends

6:30 PM - Fan village and gates close

March 8, Saturday

10:00 AM - Gates and fan village open

12:15 PM - Shotgun start for the 2nd round

5:00 PM - Hospitality ends

5:15 PM - ‘Golf But Louder’ song at the Concert Stage

6:45 PM - Fan village & entry gates close

March 9, Sunday

10:00 AM - Gates and fan village open

12:35 PM - Shotgun firing for the third round

5:00 PM - Hospitality ends

5:10 PM - ‘Golf But Louder’ song at the Concert Stage

6:45 PM - Fan village and gates close

The Hong Kong Golf Club course was founded in 1889. The Hong Kong Open also takes place on the same course for more than 60 years. The ninth hole on the course which stretches for 493 yards is considered to be the hardest hole on the course.

Who won LIV Golf Hong Kong 2024?

Abraham Ancer won the LIV Golf Hong Kong in 2024 with a score of 13 under. Paul Casey and Cameron Young tied for second place with 13 under. Joaquin Niemann and Carlos Ortiz tied for fourth place with 12 under. Here's the entire list of LIV Golf Hong Kong standings for 2024:

1 Abraham Ancer: -13

T2. Paul Casey: -13

T2. Cameron Smith: -13

T4. Joaquin Niemann: -12

T4. Carlos Ortiz: -12

T6. Kevin Na: -11

T6. Bryson DeChambeau: -11

T8. Richard Bland: -10

T8. Charles Howell III: -10

T8. Graeme McDowell: -10

T8. Dean Burnmester: -10

T8. Ian Poulter: -10

T8. Henrik Stenson: -10

T8. Jon Rahm: -10

T15. Lucas Herbert: -9

T15. Adrian Meronk: -9

T15. Harold Varner III: -9

T15. Eugenio Chacarra: -9

T19. Sam Horsfield: -8

T19. Louis Oosthuizen: -8

T21. Dustin Johnson: -7

T21. Talor Gooch: -7

T21. Martin Kaymer: -7

T21. Scott Vincent: -7

T21. Tyrrell Hatton: -7

T21. Matt Jones: -7

28. Brooks Koepka: -6

T29. Peter Uihlein: -5

T29. Marc Leishman: -5

T29. Patrick Reed: -5

T29. Andy Ogletree: -5

T29. Bubba Watson: -5

T34. Brendan Steele: -4

T34. David Puig: -4

T34. Cameron Tringale: -4

T34. Anirban Lahiri: -4

T38. Caleb Surratt: -3

T38. Sergio Garcia: -3

T38. Pat Perez: -3

T41. Danny Lee: -2

T41. Jinichiro Kozumo: -2

T41. Charl Schwartzel: -2

T41. Kalle Samooja: -2

T45. Lee Westwood: -1

T45. Matt Wolff: -1

T45. Branden Grace: -1

T48. Mito Pereira: E

T48. Thomas Pieters: E

50. Anthony Kim: +3

51. Jason Kokrak: +6

T52. Hudson Swafford: +8

T52. Phil Mickelson: +8

54. Kieran Vincent: +9

