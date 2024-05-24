When was PGA Charley Hoffman’s last PGA Tour win? Past record explored

Charley Hoffman's last PGA Tour victory came in 2016 when he won the Valero Texas Open, getting the better of Patrick Reed by one stroke. It's been more than eight years since that win, as Hoffman has failed to bag his next win on the PGA Tour.

Charley Hoffman is currently participating in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The first round of the tournament was played on Thursday, May 23.

Hoffman tops the leaderboard at the tournament. He carded a bogey-free 65 with 5 under par in the first round. He scored five birdies on the first, third, and eighth on the front nine and the 11th and 13th on the back nine.

Tony Finau, David Riley, Martin Laird, Brian Harman and S.H. Kim are tied at T2 with 4-under 66. World No.1 Scottie Scheffler had one of the worst starts this season and is currently ranked T79 with 2-over 72.

Charley Hoffman has had an erratic 2024 season with missed cuts and several top-5 finishes. Of the 11 tournaments Hoffman has played so far, he has missed cuts in five of them. His best performance this year came at the WM Phoenix Open where he lost in playoffs with Nick Taylor.

Let's take a look at Charley Hoffman's performance in 2024 season:

Sony Open in Hawaii: T42 (70-67-70-65, 272, -8)

The American Express: Missed Cut (69-66-77, 212, -4)

Farmers Insurance Open: T56 (70-67-79-71, 287, -1)

WM Phoenix Open: 2 (67-68-64-64, 263, -21)

The Genesis Invitational: 50 (69-74-72-73, 288, +4)

Mexico Open at Vidanta: Missed Cut (72-70, 142, E)

THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed Cut (75-74, 149, +5)

Valspar Championship: Missed Cut (72-71, 143, +1)

Valero Texas Open: T69 (72-70-77-71, 290, +2)

Corales Puntacana Championship: T4 (66-68-69-67, 270, -18)

PGA Championship: Missed Cut (71-72, 143, +1) (Majors)

Charles Schwab Challenge: 1 (65, 65, -5)

Charley Hoffman's best performances

Charley Hoffman turned professional in the year 2000. He has had nine professional wins in his golf career so far with four of them on the PGA Tour. His first PGA Tour victory came in the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic over Jon Rollins in playoffs.

Let's take a look at Charley Hoffman's best performances in his golf career:

2010 Deutsche Bank Championship: 1 (PGA Tour)

2016 Valero Texas Open: 1 (PGA Tour)

2007 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: 1 (PGA Tour)

2024 WM Phoenix Open: 2 (PGA Tour)

2009 FBR Open: 2 (PGA Tour)

2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard: T2 (PGA Tour)

2017 WGC - Bridgestone Invitational: 3 (PGA Tour)

2017 Hero World Challenge: 2 (PGA Tour)

2015 Deutsche Bank Championship: 3 (PGA Tour)

2019 Valero Texas Open: 2 (PGA Tour)

2014 OHL Classic at Mayakoba: 1 (PGA Tour)

2012 Travelers Championship: T2 (PGA Tour)

2021 Valero Texas Open: 2 (PGA Tour)

2017 RBC Canadian Open: 2 (PGA Tour)

2015 AT&T Byron Nelson: T2 (PGA Tour)

2017 Travelers Championship: T3 (PGA Tour)

2014 Quicken Loans National: T3 (PGA Tour)

2021 Charles Schwab Challenge: T3 (PGA Tour)

2015 Humana Challenge in Partnership with the Clinton Foundation: T2 (PGA Tour)

2017 U.S. Open: 8 (Majors)

2017 Genesis Open: T4 (PGA Tour)

2015 Masters Tournament: T9 (Majors)

2011 Valero Texas Open: T2 (PGA Tour)

2013 Valero Texas Open: T3 (PGA Tour)

2018 Masters Tournament: T12 (Majors)

2013 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: 4 (PGA Tour)

2010 The Tour Championship presented by Coca-Cola: 6 (PGA Tour)

2008 Shell Houston Open: T6 (PGA Tour)

2013 RBC Heritage: T6 (PGA Tour)

2006 Frys.com Open: T5 (PGA Tour)

2011 The Barclays: T10 (PGA Tour)

2020 Workday Charity Open: T7 (PGA Tour)

2014 Farmers Insurance Open: T7 (PGA Tour)

2013 Travelers Championship: T7 (PGA Tour)

2006 EDS Byron Nelson Championship: T8 (PGA Tour)

2009 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: 6 (PGA Tour)

2014 Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T5 (PGA Tour)