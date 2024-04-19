When will J.T. Poston tee off on Friday at the 2024 RBC Heritage? Day 1 leader’s round 2 tee time explored

J.T. Poston took the early lead at the 2024 RBC Heritage. The 30-year-old golfer shot 8-under 63 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead at the Harbour Town Golf Links. The two-time PGA Tour will return to the course for round 2 on Friday, April 19 at 1:20 pm ET. Keegan Bradley will join him on the first tee.

For the unversed, Poston had a remarkable run on Thursday. The North Carolina native chipped in from 65 feet on the par-3 fourth hole, and followed it up with three straight birdies. He then made a 15-foot birdie putt on the short par-4 ninth and followed that up with another birdie from 10 feet to enter the back nine. Fans lauded his performance at the course.

Poston arrived in South Carolina on the back of a T30 finish at the Masters. He closed with a 70 at Augusta National last Sunday as Scottie Scheffler claimed the Green Jacket for the second time in his career. While Scheffler came into the RBC Heritage as a favorite, Poston was deemed a longshot pick.

According to SportsLine, he had 70-1 odds to win this weekend, which has significantly increased since round 1. Interestingly, this is also Poston's first time traveling with his month-old daughter, Katherine Scott.

2024 RBC Heritage round 2 tee times

Listed below are the complete day 2 tee times for the RBC Heritage (All times ET):

8:15 am - Akshay Bhatia, Will Zalatoris

8:25 am - Grayson Murray, Thomas Detry

8:35 am - Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry

8:45 am - Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp

8:55 am - Corey Conners, Tom Hoge

9:05 am - Tom Kim, Harris English

9:15 am - Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay

9:25 am - Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers

9:35 am - Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd

9:50 am - Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy

10:00 am - Taylor Moore, Justin Rose

10:10 am - Brian Harman, Sungjae Im

10:20 am - Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:30 am - Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy

10:40 am - Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele

10:50 am - Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

11:00 am - Brice Garnett, Nick Dunlap

11:10 am - Alejandro Tosti

11:25 am - Austin Eckroat, Erik Barnes

11:35 am - Matthieu Pavon, Erik van Rooyen

11:45 am - Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson

11:55 am - Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young

12:05 pm - Tony Finau, Adam Schenk

12:15 pm - Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes

12:25 pm - Sam Burns, Kurt Kitayama

12:35 pm - Jason Day, Eric Cole

12:45 pm - Cam Davis, Byeong Hun An

1:00 pm - Russell Henley, Andrew Putnam

1:10 pm - Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim

1:20 pm - Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston

1:30 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

1:40 pm - Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala

1:50 pm - Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

2:00 pm - Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner

2:10 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chandler Phillips

More details on the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage will be updated as the event progresses.

