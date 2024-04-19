When will J.T. Poston tee off on Friday at the 2024 RBC Heritage? Day 1 leader’s round 2 tee time explored

J.T. Poston took the early lead at the 2024 RBC Heritage. The 30-year-old golfer shot 8-under 63 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead at the Harbour Town Golf Links. The two-time PGA Tour will return to the course for round 2 on Friday, April 19 at 1:20 pm ET. Keegan Bradley will join him on the first tee.
For the unversed, Poston had a remarkable run on Thursday. The North Carolina native chipped in from 65 feet on the par-3 fourth hole, and followed it up with three straight birdies. He then made a 15-foot birdie putt on the short par-4 ninth and followed that up with another birdie from 10 feet to enter the back nine. Fans lauded his performance at the course.
Poston arrived in South Carolina on the back of a T30 finish at the Masters. He closed with a 70 at Augusta National last Sunday as Scottie Scheffler claimed the Green Jacket for the second time in his career. While Scheffler came into the RBC Heritage as a favorite, Poston was deemed a longshot pick.
According to SportsLine, he had 70-1 odds to win this weekend, which has significantly increased since round 1. Interestingly, this is also Poston's first time traveling with his month-old daughter, Katherine Scott.
2024 RBC Heritage round 2 tee times
Listed below are the complete day 2 tee times for the RBC Heritage (All times ET):
- 8:15 am - Akshay Bhatia, Will Zalatoris
- 8:25 am - Grayson Murray, Thomas Detry
- 8:35 am - Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry
- 8:45 am - Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp
- 8:55 am - Corey Conners, Tom Hoge
- 9:05 am - Tom Kim, Harris English
- 9:15 am - Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay
- 9:25 am - Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers
- 9:35 am - Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd
- 9:50 am - Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy
- 10:00 am - Taylor Moore, Justin Rose
- 10:10 am - Brian Harman, Sungjae Im
- 10:20 am - Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:30 am - Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy
- 10:40 am - Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
- 10:50 am - Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland
- 11:00 am - Brice Garnett, Nick Dunlap
- 11:10 am - Alejandro Tosti
- 11:25 am - Austin Eckroat, Erik Barnes
- 11:35 am - Matthieu Pavon, Erik van Rooyen
- 11:45 am - Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson
- 11:55 am - Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young
- 12:05 pm - Tony Finau, Adam Schenk
- 12:15 pm - Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:25 pm - Sam Burns, Kurt Kitayama
- 12:35 pm - Jason Day, Eric Cole
- 12:45 pm - Cam Davis, Byeong Hun An
- 1:00 pm - Russell Henley, Andrew Putnam
- 1:10 pm - Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim
- 1:20 pm - Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston
- 1:30 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth
- 1:40 pm - Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala
- 1:50 pm - Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood
- 2:00 pm - Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner
- 2:10 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chandler Phillips
