When will Jake Knapp tee it up on Sunday at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

Jake Knapp led the leaderboard of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 event following the second round of the tournament on Friday, May 3rd. However, he slipped down one position to settle in second place in solo with a score of under 18 on Saturday, May 4.

Jake Knapp will tee off for the final round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson event on Sunday, May 5th, at TPC Craig Ranch at 11:00 a.m. ET is in a group with Taylor Pendrith and Ben Kohles. The group will start their game on the first tee hole.

The final round of the PGA Tour event will commence at 9:00 a.m. ET, Maverick McNealy, Adam Scott, and Jorge Compillo start on the first hole, while Taiga Semikawa, Mark Hubbard, and Dylan Wu will tee off on the tenth hole.

Luke List will pair up with Aaron Baddeley and Nico Echavarria, while Henrik Stenson, Carson Young, and Tom Hoge will tee off together.

Jake Knapp played the first two rounds of 64 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson event, followed by the third round of 67. The American golfer played a bogey-free round on Saturday with four birdies.

He shot a bogey-free round in the event's first round with seven birdies on Thursday, followed by another 7-under 64 round on Friday. He made eight birdies and just one bogey in the second round.

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Sunday tee times

Here are the tee times for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson for the final round (all time in ET):

Tee No. 1

9:00 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Adam Scott, Jorge Campillo

9:12 a.m. – Luke List, Aaron Baddeley, Nico Echavarria

9:24 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Alex Smalley, Adam Schenk

9:36 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Justin Lower, Andrew Novak

9:48 a.m. – S.H. Kim, Keith Mitchell, Chris Gotterup

10:00 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai

10:12 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Ben Griffin, Si Woo Kim

10:24 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Sung Kang, Min Woo Lee

10:36 a.m. – Kevin Tway, Vince Whaley, Byeong Hun An

10:48 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Kelly Kraft

11:00 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Jake Knapp, Ben Kohles

Tee No. 10

9:00 a.m. – Taiga Semikawa, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu

9:12 a.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Rafael Campos, Kevin Dougherty

9:24 a.m. – Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Davis Riley, Ryan McCormick

9:36 a.m. – Henrik Norlander, Carson Young, Tom Hoge

9:48 a.m. – David Skinns, Austin Cook, Max McGreevy

10:00 a.m. – Harrison Endycott, K.H. Lee, Tom Kim

10:12 a.m. – Kris Kim (a), Tyson Alexander, Martin Laird

10:24 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Joel Dahmen, Scott Piercy

10:36 a.m. – Ben Martin, Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes

10:48 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Hayden Buckley, S.Y. Noh

11:00 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Beau Hossler, Tom Whitney