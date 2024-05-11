When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Saturday at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship? Round 3 tee time explored

Rory McIlroy has had a strong start to the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. The 35-year-old golfer ended Day 2 of the PGA Tour competition at T2. He shot a bogey-free three-under-par 68 on Saturday at Quail Hollow to trail by Xander Schauffele by four shots. The Northern Irishman shared the position with Jason Day.

McIlroy will return to the greens on Saturday at 1:35 pm ET. Event leader Schauffele will join him on the first tee. The leading duo will take the final tee off the day, following the pairing of T2 Day and T4 Taylor Moore.

It is pertinent to note that Schauffele, who finished runner-up in the competition last year, fired a 4-under 67 on Friday. However, the American is being closely trailed by Rory McIlroy, adding pressure for the top spot.

Interestingly, the World No.2 golfer has won the competition thrice in the past. He seems confident to make it four this weekend.

Speaking from Quail Hollow after round 2, Rory McIlroy said, as quoted by BBC:

"I probably could have squeezed a couple more shots out of it but overall really pleased with my game - it has felt really under control the last two days… I've set myself up for another good go at it this weekend."

Notably, Rory McIlroy was the outright favorite coming into the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. The four-time major winner had 13-2 odds to win this weekend, according to SportsLine. Schauffele followed him with 9-1 odds.

Having come into the event on the back of his Zurich Classic in New Orleans win, McIlroy looks in good form to clinch victory on Sunday.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship Round 3 tee times

Day 3 of the PGA Tour event will tee off at 7:45 am ET with Emiliano Grillo and Matthieu Pavon on the first tee. Rory McIlroy will take the last tee at 1:35 pm.

Listed below are the complete Saturday tee times for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club (All times ET):

1st tee

7:45 am - Emiliano Grillo, Matthieu Pavon

7:55 am - Billy Horschel, J.T. Poston

8:05 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Austin Eckroat

8:15 am - Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler

8:25 am - Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry

8:35 am - Eric Cole, Jake Knapp

8:45 am - Adam Schenk, Kurt Kitayama

9:00 am - Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati

9:10 am - Tony Finau, Brian Harman

9:20 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Kirk

9:30 am - Akshay Bhatia, Kevin Tway

9:40 am - Harris English, Viktor Hovland

9:50 am - Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power

10:00 am - Tom Hoge, Webb Simpson

10:15 am - Justin Rose, Brendon Todd

10:25 am - Tom Kim, Adam Svensson

10:35 am - Alex Noren, Adam Hadwin

10:45 am - Adam Scott, Ben Kohles

10:55 am - Andrew Putnam, Russell Henley

11:05 am - Nick Dunlap, Denny McCarthy

11:15 am - Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Kuchar

11:30 am - Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Glover

11:40 am - Keegan Bradley, Cameron Young

11:50 am - Nick Taylor, Jordan Spieth

12:00 pm - Grayson Murray, Will Zalatoris

12:10 pm - Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka

12:20 pm - Max Homa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:30 pm - Cam Davis, Sam Burns

12:45 pm - Lee Hodges, Byeong Hun An

12:55 pm - Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith

1:05 pm - Sahith Theegala, Stephan Jaeger

1:15 pm - Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa

1:25 pm - Jason Day, Taylor Moore

1:35 pm - Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

Round 4 tee times for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will be updated after round 3’s play.