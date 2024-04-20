When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Saturday at the 2024 RBC Heritage? Round 3 tee time explored

Scottie Scheffler shot a 2-under 69 on Day 1 of the 2024 RBC Heritage and finished T26 on the leaderboard. He bettered his position by carding a 6-under 65 in Round 2. The World No. 1 golfer sat T10 alongside Ben An. He sat behind the likes of T1 Tom Hoge (-11), Sepp Straka, Collin Morikawa, J.T. Poston, T5 Patrick Rodgers (-10), Ludvig Aberg, Mackenzie Hughes, T8 Patrick Cantlay (-9), and Sahith Theegala.

Scheffler will return to the Harbour Town Golf Links course for Round 3 on Saturday, April 20, at 1:10 pm ET. Stephan Jaeger will join him on the first tee. The two-time Masters winner will follow the grouping of Tom Kim and Seamus Power.

It is pertinent to note that Scheffler came into the RBC Heritage as the outright favorite. According to SportsLine, the ace golfer had 18-5 odds. Despite a moderate start to the outing, he has managed to stay on top of the odds table.

Coming on the back of his Masters win, Scheffler had fans covering the fairways of Harbour Town on Thursday and Friday. This is expected to continue on Saturday. However, the golfer, who’s won thrice already this season, admitted that he’s a “little drained” from last week’s Green Jacket run.

It’ll be interesting to see how the PGA Tour star keeps up pace on Saturday.

2024 RBC Heritage Round 3 tee times

Day 3 of the RBC Heritage will begin at 8:05 am ET with Nick Dunlap on the first tee.

Listed below are the complete Saturday tee times for the PGA Tour’s signature event (All times ET):

8:05 am - Nick Dunlap

8:10 am - Kevin Kisner, Gary Woodland

8:20 am - Keegan Bradley, Lee Hodges

8:30 am - Jake Knapp, Cam Davis

8:40 am - Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

8:50 am - Matthieu Pavon, Adam Schenk

9:00 am - Grayson Murray, Shane Lowry

9:10 am - Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa

9:25 am - Erik Barnes, Emiliano Grillo

9:35 am - Nick Taylor, Webb Simpson

9:45 am - Harris English, Rickie Fowler

9:55 am - Peter Malnati, Corey Conners

10:05 am - Sam Burns, Andrew Putnam

10:15 am - Alejandro Tosti, Tony Finau

10:25 am - Denny McCarthy, Brian Harman

10:40 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd

10:50 am - Lucas Glover, Wyndham Clark

11:00 am - Cameron Young, Eric Cole

11:10 am - Erik van Rooyen, Adam Svensson

11:20 am - Will Zalatoris, Taylor Moore

11:30 am - Chandler Phillips, Akshay Bhatia

11:40 am - Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

11:55 am - Jason Day, Si Woo Kim

12:05 pm - Adam Hadwin, Brice Garnett

12:15 pm - Chris Kirk, Russell Henley

12:25 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele

12:35 pm - Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry

12:45 pm - Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy

12:55 pm - Tom Kim, Seamus Power

1:10 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Stephan Jaeger

1:20 pm - Sahith Theegala, Ben An

1:30 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Cantlay

1:40 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Luvdig Aberg

1:50 pm - Collin Morikawa, J.T. Poston

2:00 pm - Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka

More details on the RBC Heritage will be updated as the event progresses.

