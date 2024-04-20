When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Saturday at the 2024 RBC Heritage? Round 3 tee time explored

Scottie Scheffler shot a 2-under 69 on Day 1 of the 2024 RBC Heritage and finished T26 on the leaderboard. He bettered his position by carding a 6-under 65 in Round 2. The World No. 1 golfer sat T10 alongside Ben An. He sat behind the likes of T1 Tom Hoge (-11), Sepp Straka, Collin Morikawa, J.T. Poston, T5 Patrick Rodgers (-10), Ludvig Aberg, Mackenzie Hughes, T8 Patrick Cantlay (-9), and Sahith Theegala.
Scheffler will return to the Harbour Town Golf Links course for Round 3 on Saturday, April 20, at 1:10 pm ET. Stephan Jaeger will join him on the first tee. The two-time Masters winner will follow the grouping of Tom Kim and Seamus Power.
It is pertinent to note that Scheffler came into the RBC Heritage as the outright favorite. According to SportsLine, the ace golfer had 18-5 odds. Despite a moderate start to the outing, he has managed to stay on top of the odds table.
Coming on the back of his Masters win, Scheffler had fans covering the fairways of Harbour Town on Thursday and Friday. This is expected to continue on Saturday. However, the golfer, who’s won thrice already this season, admitted that he’s a “little drained” from last week’s Green Jacket run.
It’ll be interesting to see how the PGA Tour star keeps up pace on Saturday.
2024 RBC Heritage Round 3 tee times
Day 3 of the RBC Heritage will begin at 8:05 am ET with Nick Dunlap on the first tee.
Listed below are the complete Saturday tee times for the PGA Tour’s signature event (All times ET):
- 8:05 am - Nick Dunlap
- 8:10 am - Kevin Kisner, Gary Woodland
- 8:20 am - Keegan Bradley, Lee Hodges
- 8:30 am - Jake Knapp, Cam Davis
- 8:40 am - Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
- 8:50 am - Matthieu Pavon, Adam Schenk
- 9:00 am - Grayson Murray, Shane Lowry
- 9:10 am - Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa
- 9:25 am - Erik Barnes, Emiliano Grillo
- 9:35 am - Nick Taylor, Webb Simpson
- 9:45 am - Harris English, Rickie Fowler
- 9:55 am - Peter Malnati, Corey Conners
- 10:05 am - Sam Burns, Andrew Putnam
- 10:15 am - Alejandro Tosti, Tony Finau
- 10:25 am - Denny McCarthy, Brian Harman
- 10:40 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd
- 10:50 am - Lucas Glover, Wyndham Clark
- 11:00 am - Cameron Young, Eric Cole
- 11:10 am - Erik van Rooyen, Adam Svensson
- 11:20 am - Will Zalatoris, Taylor Moore
- 11:30 am - Chandler Phillips, Akshay Bhatia
- 11:40 am - Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas
- 11:55 am - Jason Day, Si Woo Kim
- 12:05 pm - Adam Hadwin, Brice Garnett
- 12:15 pm - Chris Kirk, Russell Henley
- 12:25 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele
- 12:35 pm - Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry
- 12:45 pm - Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy
- 12:55 pm - Tom Kim, Seamus Power
- 1:10 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Stephan Jaeger
- 1:20 pm - Sahith Theegala, Ben An
- 1:30 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:40 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Luvdig Aberg
- 1:50 pm - Collin Morikawa, J.T. Poston
- 2:00 pm - Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka
