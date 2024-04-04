When will Tommy Fleetwood tee off round 1 at the 2024 Valero Texas Open? Tee time and pairing explored

Tommy Fleetwood will tee off Round 1 of the 2024 Valero Texas Open on Thursday, April 4 at 2:08 pm ET. The 33-year-old will join the event’s top-ranked golfer Rory McIlroy and fan favorite Rickie Fowler on the first tee at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio. The World No.12 golfer follows the grouping of Bud Cauley, Robby Shelton and Tyler Duncan on Thursday.

Fleetwood isn’t an outright favorite to win the Valero Texas Open. However, the Englishman is one of the 20 top 50 OWGR-ranked players on the field. Unsurprisingly, he is among the top-10 betting favorite for this weekend. According to SportsLine, Fleetwood comes into the San Antonio event with +3000 odds.

He sits alongside Alex Noren on the Texas Open odds list with players like Rory McIlroy (+750), Ludvig Aberg (+1200), Hideki Matsuyama (+1800), Jordan Spieth (+1800), Collin Morikawa (+2000) and event’s defending champion Corey Conners (+2200) ahead of him.

It is pertinent to note that Fleetwood has had a mixed start to the 2024 PGA Tour season. He kickstarted the season with a T31 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and followed it up with a T10 finish at the Genesis Open. However, he failed to make the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Coming off the back of a T35 finish at The Players Championship, the Southport native will be eyeing a comeback by winning the $9,200,000 Texas Open.

2024 Valero Texas Open round 1 tee times

Day 1 of the Valero Texas Open will begin at 8:20 am ET with Patrick Rodgers, Justin Lower and Vince Whaley on the first tee.

Listed below are the complete day 1 tee times for the Texas Open (All times ET):

1st tee

8:20 am - Patrick Rodgers, Justin Lower, Vince Whaley

8:31 am - Michael Kim, Taylor Pendrith, Andrew Novak

8:42 am - Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Carl Yuan

8:53 am - Erik van Rooyen, Chad Ramey, Matt Kuchar

9:04 am - Nicho Echavarria, Ryan Brehm, Brandt Snedeker

9:15 am - Davis Riley, Cameron Champ, J.B. Holmes

9:26 am - Vincent Norrman, Semaus Power, K.H. Lee

9:37 am - Greyson Sigg, David Thompson, Ben Taylor

9:48 am - David Lipsky, Dylan Wu, Ryan Fox

9:59 am - Padraig Harrington, Beau Hossler, Tyson Alexander

10:10 am - Nicolas Lindheim, Ryo Hisatsune, Chris Gotterup

10:21 am - Alejandro Tosti, Parker Coody, Wilson Furr

10:32 am - Harrison Endycott, Kevin Dougherty, Alex Welch

1:35 pm - Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery

1:46 pm - Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Brandon Wu

1:57 pm - Tyler Duncan, Bud Cauley, Robby Shelton

2:08 pm - Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood

2:19 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth

2:30 pm - Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia, Russell Henley

2:41 pm - Austin Eckroat, Grayson Murray, Adam Schenk

2:52 pm - Kevin Streelman, Bronson Burgoon, Harry Hall

3:03 pm - Alex Noren, S.H. Kim, Kevin Yu

3:14 pm - C.T. Pan, Kevin Chappell, Byeong Hun An

3:25 pm - Chan Kim, Mac Meissner, Rico Hoey

3:36 pm - Thorbjorn Oleson, David Skinns, Peter Kuest

3:47 pm - Jacob Bridgeman, Raul Pereda, Joe Sullivan

10th tee

8:20 am - Andrew Putnam, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan moore

8:31 am - Ryan Palmer, Aaron Rai, Roger Sloan

8:42 am - Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:53 am - Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Max Homa

9:04 am - Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott

9:15 am - Ludvig Aberg, Harris English, Joel Dahmen

9:26 am - Billy Horschel, J.J. Spaun, Zach Johnson

9:37 am - Andrew Landry, Troy Merritt, Eric Cole

9:48 am - Denny McCarthy, Doug Ghim, Scott Gutschewski

9:59 am - Adam Long, Jimmy Walker, Chandler Phillips

10:10 am - Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Joe Highsmith

10:21 am - Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn, Blaine Hale, Jr.

10:32 am - Jimmy Stanger, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer

1:35 pm - Luke Donald, Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid

1:46 pm - Martin Laird, Aaron Baddeley, Zac Blair

1:57 pm - Lanto Griffin, Nate Lashley, Joseph Bramlett

2:08 pm - Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner

2:19 pm - Adam Svensson, Chez Reavie, Webb Simpson

2:30 pm - Camilo Villegas, Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd

2:41 pm - Garrick Higgo, Chesson Hadley, Carson Young

2:52 pm - Matt NeSmith, Josh Teater, Sam Stevens

3:03 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Callum Tarren, Ben Kohles

3:14 pm - Alexander Bjork, Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney

3:25 pm - Victor Perez, Norman Xiong, Jorge Campillo

3:36 pm - Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ben Willman

3:47 pm - Max Greyserman, Ryan McCormick, Tom Adrounie

Friday’s round 2 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Valero Texas Open will be updated soon.