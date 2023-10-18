Where is the LIV Golf Team Championship 2023 being held? All you need to know about the venue

LIV Golf has officially confirmed the location of the highly anticipated 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship. The LIV Golf event will take place at the legendary Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami from October 20-22.

The tournament promises three days of tough play on its renowned Blue Monster course, mixing both match play and stroke play styles for an entertaining experience.

History of Trump National Doral Golf Club: LIV Golf Team Championship

Trump National Doral Miami has a long history in golf. The resort was founded in 1962 by real estate pioneer Alfred Kaskel and takes its name after Kaskel and his wife, Doris. It has an outstanding 72 holes of golf, with the legendary Blue Monster at Doral serving as its crowning beauty.

The Doral Country Club was built for $10 million by Carol Management, a New York-based real estate corporation led by Kaskel, and opened its doors in January 1962. It was a sibling to the famed Doral Hotel, which was located along the Miami Beach shoreline.

Carol Management sold a controlling stake in the resort to KSL Recreation, a subsidiary of the financial group Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, for around $100 million in 1994. This represented a watershed moment in the resort's history. In 2004, CNL Hospitality (later CNL Hotels & Resorts), a real estate investment trust affiliated with CNL Financial Group, acquired KSL.

In 2011, a consortium of creditors led by Paulson & Co. took over the management of Doral and seven other properties from Morgan Stanley. They quickly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for Doral and four of its competitors, launching the search for a suitable buyer.

The Trump Organization announced a game-changing acquisition of the Doral Resort & Spa in February 2012, ushering in a new era for this legendary golfing retreat.

Major Tournaments held at Blue Monster Course

The Trump National Doral Golf Club, famous for its Blue Monster course, has served as a major tournament venue. From 1962 until 2006, it hosted the PGA Tour's Doral Open, followed by the WGC-Cadillac Championship from 2007 to 2016.

Other courses at the resort, like as the Golden Palm and Red Tiger, have also hosted notable events. The Golden Palm now hosts the PGA Tour Latinoamérica Shell Tour Championship, while the Red Tiger previously held the LPGA Tour's Office Depot.

Notably, the Latinoamérica Tour Championship was relocated in 2018 due to Melreese Country Club construction plans. As a result of this relocation, the Shell Tour Championship concluded on the difficult 18th hole of the Red Tiger course. Currently, the LIV Golf team championship is about to happen at this venue.