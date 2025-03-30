Where did Scottie Scheffler finish in Round 3 of the 2025 Houston Open?

The 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open is underway at Memorial Park Golf Course, and several star players are on the field. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is competing against the likes of Rory McIlroy, Thomas Detry, and Rickie Fowler for a share of the total prize purse of $9.5 million.

The Houston Open was established in 1946, and the first ever champion was Byron Nelson, who won the tournament with 10-under, two strokes ahead of Ben Hogan. Last year, Stephan Jaeger won the event with 12-under. He was one stroke ahead of Scottie Scheffler who tied for T2 with Thomas Detry, Tony Finau, and two other players.

This year, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is attempting to lift the trophy at the Houston Open for the first time. He finished the first round of the tournament at T13 but shot to the lead in the second round.

After going bogey-free in the first two rounds, the 28-year-old American golfer made two bogeys and three birdies on the third day of the Houston Open. He slipped back two positions from the lead and ended the day at T3.

Meanwhile, Australian golfer Min Woo Lee finished the second round at T4, then birdied seven of his first 14 holes and shot to the top of the leaderboard after round three. Sitting four strokes behind Lee is Alejandro Tosti, who finished with 13-under.

Here’s a look at the provisional leaderboard for the top positions in the 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open after round three:

1: Min Woo Lee (-17)

2: Alejandro Tosti (-13)

T3: Ryan Fox (-12)

T3: Ryan Gerard (-12)

T3: Scottie Scheffler (-12)

T6: Jesper Svensson (-11)

T6: Gary Woodland (-11)

T6: Keith Mitchell (-11)

T6: Trey Mullinax (-11)

T10: Davis Thompson (-10)

T10: Jake Knapp (-10)

T10: Nico Echavarria (-10)

T10: Taylor Pendrith (-10)

Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open round 1, 2, & 3 Scorecards

Here’s a look at Scottie Scheffler’s scorecards from the first three rounds of the Texas Children’s Houston Open (Via PGA Tour):

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 3) - 3

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 5) - 5

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 5) - 5

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 2

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 3) - 2

Hole 3 (par 5) - 5

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 3) - 2

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 5) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 3

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 3) - 3

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 5

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 5) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

