Which golfers missed the cut at the Open Championship 2025? List explored

The second round of the Open Championship 2025 concluded with Scottie Scheffler jumping to the solo lead. He fired a low 7-under 64 on Day 2 at Portrush to take a 36-hole, one-stroke lead over Matt Fitzpatrick.

While the top half of the Open Championship 2025 leaderboard featured names like Scheffler, Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy, and others contending for the title, many notables fell into the wrong half and had to pack their bags early.

Following the second round of the Open Championship 2025, the cutline was set at 1-over, and many big names like Jason Day, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, and Phil Mickelson failed to make the cut. LIV Golf's season leader, Joaquin Niemann, also missed the weekend after bogeying three of the last five holes.

Players who missed the cut at the Open Championship 2025 explored

Here's a look at the players who missed the cut at the Open Championship 2025:

Matteo Manassero: +2

Daniel Hillier: +2

Rikuya Hoshino: +2

Joaquin Niemann: +2

Jason Day: +2

Ryan Fox: +2

Ben Griffin: +2

Justin Suh: +2

Zach Johnson: +3

Ethan Fang (a): +3

Elvis Smylie: +3

Si Woo Kim: +3

Matt McCarty: +3

Angel Hidalgo Portillo: +3

Carlos Ortiz: +3

Nick Taylor: +3

Tom Kim: +3

Brian Campbell: +3

Cameron Adam (a): +3

George Bloor: +3

Tom McKibbin: +3

Taylor Pendrith: +3

Max Greyserman: +3

Kevin Yu: +3

Julien Guerrier: +3

Patrick Cantlay: +3

Denny McCarthy: +3

John Axelsen: +3

Stewart Cink: +4

Michael Kim: +4

John Catlin: +4

Daniel Young: +4

Young-han Song: +4

OJ Farrell: +4

Marco Penge: +4

Niklas Norgaard: +4

Lucas Herbert: +4

Cameron Young: +4

Thorbjørn Olesen: +4

Nico Echavarria: +4

Dylan Naidoo: +4

Jesper Sandborg: +4

Matthieu Pavon: +5

Bud Cauley: +5

Shaun Norris: +5

Chris Kirk: +5

Min Woo Lee: +5

Byeong Hun An: +5

Aldrich Potgieter: +5

Patrick Reed: +5

Sadom Kaewkanjana: +5

Laurie Canter: +6

Davis Thompson: +6

Curtis Knipes: +6

Louis Oosthuizen: +6

Justin Hastings (a): +6

Darren Clarke: +6

Filip Jakubcik (a): +6

Stephan Jaeger: +6

Daniel Brown: +7

Sahith Theegala: +7

J.T. Poston: +7

Mackenzie Hughes: +7

Brooks Koepka: +7

Collin Morikawa: +7

Darren Fichardt: +7

Frazer Jones (a): +8

Curtis Luck: +8

Cameron Smith: +8

Ryan Peake: +8

Justin Walters: +8

Richard Teder (a): +8

Sampson Zheng: +8

Adam Scott: +9

Shugo Imahira: +9

Padraig Harrington: +9

Davis Riley: +9

Mikiya Akutsu: +9

Martin Couvra: +9

Connor Graham (a): +10

Sebastian Cave (a): +11

Guido Migliozzi: +12

Tom Hoge: +12

K.J. Choi: +13

Daniel van Tonder: +14

Bryan Newman (a): +15

