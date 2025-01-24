Which players have qualified for the Masters 2025 so far? List and criteria explored

The Masters 2025 is less than three months away, with the first major of the year set to take place from April 10 to 13 at Augusta National in Georgia. The final field for the tournament will be finalized on March 31, when the top 50 players in the rankings at that time will secure their spot in this prestigious event.
Several players have already earned their place at the Masters through various qualification methods. The qualification criteria include past champions, recent major winners, Tour Championship victors, and more. As an invitational event, it also allows for the possibility of special invitations.
In this article, we will look at the players who have already secured their spots at the Augusta National:
The field for the Masters 2025 explored
Here's a look at the current field for the Masters 2025 (as of January 24):
1) Past champions
- Scottie Scheffler
- Jon Rahm
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Dustin Johnson
- Tiger Woods
- Patrick Reed
- Sergio Garcia
- Danny Willett
- Jordan Spieth
- Bubba Watson
- Adam Scott
- Charl Schwartzel
- Phil Mickelson
- Angel Cabrera
- Zach Johnson
- Mike Weir
- Vijay Singh
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Bernhard Langer
- Fred Couples
2) PGA Championship winner (Past five years)
- Xander Schauffele
- Brooks Koepka
- Justin Thomas
- Collin Morikawa
3) US Open winners (Past five years)
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Wyndham Clark
- Matt Fitzpatrick
4) The Open Championship winners (five years)
- Brian Harman
- Cameron Smith
5) Top 12 and ties from the Masters 2024
- Ludvig Åberg
- Max Homa
- Will Zalatoris
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Cameron Young
- Matthieu Pavon
- Adam Schenk
- Cameron Davis
6) Top 4 and ties from the 2024 PGA Championship
- Viktor Hovland
- Thomas Detry
7) Top 4 and ties from the 2024 US Open
- Rory McIlroy
- Patrick Cantlay
- Tony Finau
8) Top 4 and ties from the 2024 Open
- Thriston Lawrence
9) NCAA champion
- Hiroshi Tai (a)
10) US Amateur champion and runner-up
- Jose Luis Ballester (a)
- Noah Kent (a)
11) US Mid-Amateur champion
- Evan Beck (a)
12) Latin American Amateur champion
- Justin Hastings
13) PGA Tour winners since the Masters 2024
- Taylor Pendrith
- Davis Riley
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Aaron Rai
- Keegan Bradley
- Patton Kizzire
- Kevin Yu
- Matt McCarty
- J.T. Poston
- Robert MacIntyre
- Davis Thompson
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Rafael Campos
- Maverick McNealy
14) Players who competed at Tour Championship 2024
- Sam Burns
- Sungjae Im
- Sahith Theegala
- Shane Lowry
- Byeong Hun An
- Russell Henley
- Akshay Bhatia
- Billy Horschel
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sepp Straka
- Chris Kirk
- Tom Hoge
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
15) Top 50 from final OWGR in 2024
- Tom Kim
- Nick Dunlap
- Max Greyserman
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Jason Day
- Corey Conners
- Denny McCarthy
- Justin Rose
- Min Woo Lee
- Lucas Glover
16) Special invitations
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Joaquin Niemann