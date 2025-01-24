Which players have qualified for the Masters 2025 so far? List and criteria explored

The Masters 2025 is less than three months away, with the first major of the year set to take place from April 10 to 13 at Augusta National in Georgia. The final field for the tournament will be finalized on March 31, when the top 50 players in the rankings at that time will secure their spot in this prestigious event.

Several players have already earned their place at the Masters through various qualification methods. The qualification criteria include past champions, recent major winners, Tour Championship victors, and more. As an invitational event, it also allows for the possibility of special invitations.

In this article, we will look at the players who have already secured their spots at the Augusta National:

The field for the Masters 2025 explored

Here's a look at the current field for the Masters 2025 (as of January 24):

1) Past champions

Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm

Hideki Matsuyama

Dustin Johnson

Tiger Woods

Patrick Reed

Sergio Garcia

Danny Willett

Jordan Spieth

Bubba Watson

Adam Scott

Charl Schwartzel

Phil Mickelson

Angel Cabrera

Zach Johnson

Mike Weir

Vijay Singh

Jose Maria Olazabal

Bernhard Langer

Fred Couples

2) PGA Championship winner (Past five years)

Xander Schauffele

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Collin Morikawa

3) US Open winners (Past five years)

Bryson DeChambeau

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

4) The Open Championship winners (five years)

Brian Harman

Cameron Smith

5) Top 12 and ties from the Masters 2024

Ludvig Åberg

Max Homa

Will Zalatoris

Tyrrell Hatton

Cameron Young

Matthieu Pavon

Adam Schenk

Cameron Davis

6) Top 4 and ties from the 2024 PGA Championship

Viktor Hovland

Thomas Detry

7) Top 4 and ties from the 2024 US Open

Rory McIlroy

Patrick Cantlay

Tony Finau

8) Top 4 and ties from the 2024 Open

Thriston Lawrence

9) NCAA champion

Hiroshi Tai (a)

10) US Amateur champion and runner-up

Jose Luis Ballester (a)

Noah Kent (a)

11) US Mid-Amateur champion

Evan Beck (a)

12) Latin American Amateur champion

Justin Hastings

13) PGA Tour winners since the Masters 2024

Taylor Pendrith

Davis Riley

Jhonattan Vegas

Aaron Rai

Keegan Bradley

Patton Kizzire

Kevin Yu

Matt McCarty

J.T. Poston

Robert MacIntyre

Davis Thompson

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Rafael Campos

Maverick McNealy

14) Players who competed at Tour Championship 2024

Sam Burns

Sungjae Im

Sahith Theegala

Shane Lowry

Byeong Hun An

Russell Henley

Akshay Bhatia

Billy Horschel

Tommy Fleetwood

Sepp Straka

Chris Kirk

Tom Hoge

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

15) Top 50 from final OWGR in 2024

Tom Kim

Nick Dunlap

Max Greyserman

Rasmus Hojgaard

Jason Day

Corey Conners

Denny McCarthy

Justin Rose

Min Woo Lee

Lucas Glover

16) Special invitations

Nicolai Hojgaard

Joaquin Niemann

17) Top 50 in OWGR on March 31, 2025: TBD

