Who among Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard had the better season this year? Comparing the Ryder Cup rookies’ outings and results

Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg both made the headlines of the newspaper throughout the season. Both the golfers have been incredibly amazing with their games this season.
Aberg and Hojgaard were the captain's pick for the 2023 Ryder Cup and made their debut at the biennial tournament in September. They played for the winning Europe team in the tournament.
Last week, Aberg won the 2023 RSM Classic while Hojgaard won the DP World Tour Championship. Ludvig Aberg has won two tournaments this season while Hojgaard has only won one event.
Ludvig Aberg's performance in 2023
Aberg started the new year with finishing T24 at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He then finished T61 at the 2023 Valspar Championship and then T25 at the RBC Canadian Open.
Aberg was also impressive with his game on the DP World Tour events. He finished fourth at the D+D Real Czech Masters and then went on to win the Omega European Masters, which helped him to become a captain's pick for the Ryder Cup.
Below are the results of all the tournaments Ludvig Aberg played in 2023:
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T24
- Valspar Championship: T61
- RBC Canadian Open: T25
- Travelers Championship: T24
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: T40
- John Deere Classic: T4
- Genesis Scottish Open: CUT
- 3M Open: T64
- Wyndham Championship: T14
- Ryder Cup: 1
- Sanderson Farms Championship: PT2
- Shriners Children's Open: T13
- World Wide Technology Championship: T10
- The RSM Classic: 1
DP World Tour
- Dubai Desert Classic: T70
- D+D Real Czech Masters: T4
- Omega European Masters: 1
- BMW PGA Championship: T10
Nicolai Hojgaard's performance in 2023
Nicolai Hojgaard also had an incredible season playing on the PGA Tour and Europe Tour in 2023. He started the new year finishing second at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship and then T28 at the Valero Texas Open.
He finished 32nd at the Zurich Classic New Orleans and T33 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
See here for the results of all tournaments Nicolai Hojgaard played in 2023:
- Corales Puntacana Championship: 2
- Valero Texas Open: T28
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 32
- Mexico Open at Vidanta: T33
- PGA Championship: T50
- the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: CUT
- RBC Canadian Open: CUT
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: T21
- Genesis Scottish Open: T6
- The Open Championship: T23
- 3M Open: CUT
- Wyndham Championship: T14
- Ryder Cup: 1
- Shriners Children's Open: T56
- ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T31
DP World Tour
- Fortinet Australian PGA Championship: T57
- ISPS Handa Australian Open: T10
- Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: T10
- Dubai Desert Classic: T38
- Ras al Khaimah Championship: T13
- Thailand Classic: T5
- Hero Indian Open: T32
- DS Automobiles Italian Open: T5
- Made in HimmerLand: Missed Cut
- D+D Real Czech Masters: 3
- Omega European Masters
- Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club: T5
- BMW PGA Championship: T64
- Nedbank Golf Challenge: 2
- DP World Tour Championship, Dubai: 1