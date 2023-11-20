Who among Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard had the better season this year? Comparing the Ryder Cup rookies’ outings and results

Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg both made the headlines of the newspaper throughout the season. Both the golfers have been incredibly amazing with their games this season.

Aberg and Hojgaard were the captain's pick for the 2023 Ryder Cup and made their debut at the biennial tournament in September. They played for the winning Europe team in the tournament.

Last week, Aberg won the 2023 RSM Classic while Hojgaard won the DP World Tour Championship. Ludvig Aberg has won two tournaments this season while Hojgaard has only won one event.

Ludvig Aberg's performance in 2023

Aberg started the new year with finishing T24 at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He then finished T61 at the 2023 Valspar Championship and then T25 at the RBC Canadian Open.

Aberg was also impressive with his game on the DP World Tour events. He finished fourth at the D+D Real Czech Masters and then went on to win the Omega European Masters, which helped him to become a captain's pick for the Ryder Cup.

Below are the results of all the tournaments Ludvig Aberg played in 2023:

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T24

Valspar Championship: T61

RBC Canadian Open: T25

Travelers Championship: T24

Rocket Mortgage Classic: T40

John Deere Classic: T4

Genesis Scottish Open: CUT

3M Open: T64

Wyndham Championship: T14

Ryder Cup: 1

Sanderson Farms Championship: PT2

Shriners Children's Open: T13

World Wide Technology Championship: T10

The RSM Classic: 1

DP World Tour

Dubai Desert Classic: T70

D+D Real Czech Masters: T4

Omega European Masters: 1

BMW PGA Championship: T10

Nicolai Hojgaard's performance in 2023

Nicolai Hojgaard also had an incredible season playing on the PGA Tour and Europe Tour in 2023. He started the new year finishing second at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship and then T28 at the Valero Texas Open.

He finished 32nd at the Zurich Classic New Orleans and T33 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

See here for the results of all tournaments Nicolai Hojgaard played in 2023:

Corales Puntacana Championship: 2

Valero Texas Open: T28

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 32

Mexico Open at Vidanta: T33

PGA Championship: T50

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: CUT

RBC Canadian Open: CUT

Rocket Mortgage Classic: T21

Genesis Scottish Open: T6

The Open Championship: T23

3M Open: CUT

Wyndham Championship: T14

Ryder Cup: 1

Shriners Children's Open: T56

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T31

DP World Tour

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship: T57

ISPS Handa Australian Open: T10

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: T10

Dubai Desert Classic: T38

Ras al Khaimah Championship: T13

Thailand Classic: T5

Hero Indian Open: T32

DS Automobiles Italian Open: T5

Made in HimmerLand: Missed Cut

D+D Real Czech Masters: 3

Omega European Masters

Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club: T5

BMW PGA Championship: T64

Nedbank Golf Challenge: 2

DP World Tour Championship, Dubai: 1