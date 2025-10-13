Who is Chandler Blanchet? PGA Tour’s latest Korn Ferry Tour standout entry explored

Chandler Blanchett has secured his PGA Tour card after winning the Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025. The American golfer put forward an amazing performance at the Korn Ferry Tour, which wrapped up on Sunday, October 12.With that, he settled in second place in the season standings, securing his PGA Tour card for the 2026 season. Blanchett has been playing golf as a professional since 2018 after completing his graduation from the University of West Florida.Born on January 25, 1996, in Gainesville, Florida, he started playing golf at a young age. He played with his brother at Meadowbrook Golf Club and then Gainesville Country Club.Blanchett loves adventurous activities like surfing and also wishes to have his own coffee or taco shop one day, as per his PGA Tour bio. He is happily married to Michaela, and the couple shares two kids.His young child, Summer Jayne, was born last month, and on September 9, in a post on his Instagram account, he offered a glimpse of the baby with a heartfelt caption that says:&quot;Welcome Summer Jayne! Excited for all the joy and memories to be created with our family. Cam is fired up to be a big brother! You’re a rockstar per usual @michaela_blanchet ❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLast month, Chandler Blanchet also celebrated his fifth anniversary. He had an incredible time playing this season on the Korn Ferry Tour and is now gearing up for his journey on the PGA Tour.A quick recap of Chandler Blanchett’s performance in 2025 on the Korn Ferry TourThis season on the Korn Ferry Tour, Chandler Blanchett has won two tournaments. He played in 22 events and made the cut in 19 of them. He previously won the Price Cutter Charity Championship and then the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.Here is a quick recap of Chandler Blanchett’s 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season.The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic: CUTAstara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard: T13118 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro: T11Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank: T9Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf &amp; Athletic Club: T31LECOM Suncoast Classic: CUTVeritex Bank Championship: T18Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya: T12AdventHealth Championship: T25Visit Knoxville Open: T26UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH: CUTBlue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open: T35Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS: T7The Ascendant presented by Blue: T12Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods: 1NV5 Invitational: T24Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse: T14Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron: T58Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation: T33Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: T4Compliance Solutions Championship: T7Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing &amp; Finance: 1