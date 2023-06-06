Who is David Nyjfall? Everything you need to know about the Swedish Golfer

David Nyjfall is a Swedish professional golfer who made his first-ever field on the PGA Tour for the 2023 US Open. He will be making his pro debut at the tournament. The 24-year-old won the US Open qualifier in Colombus, Ohio.

Nyjfall took his first-ever international victory at the 2013 Finnish Junior International Championship. He was also a semi-finalist at the 2016 Boys Amateur Championship at Muirfield.

In 2018, David Nyjfall became the first ever male golfer to win both the Swedish Junior Matchplay Championship and the Swedish Junior Strokeplay Championship.

Nyjfall was also a part of the 2017 European Boys Team Championship, where he finished fourth. He was a member of the Continental European Team at the 2017 Jacques Léglise Trophy, where his team won against Great Britain and Ireland.

He was a part of the European Amateur Team Championship for four years and won with the team in 2019.

David Nyjfall's college golf career at Northwestern

In 2018, David Nyjfall accepted a scholarship at Northwestern University, where he played with the Northwestern Wildcats men's golf team. During his time at college golf, he was awarded the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year, with an average stroke of 71.72 and two wins up his sleeve.

Nyjfall went on to play at the 2019 Scandinavian Invitation on the European Tour, making the cut too. He also advanced to the round of 16 at the U.S. Amateur after prevailing in an intense 12-man playoff.

Now, he is all set to make his pro debut at the 2023 U.S. Open. The Open is scheduled to be held between June 15 to 18 at the Los Angeles Country Club. A total of 12 collegiate golfers qualified for the Open, including the likes of Michael Thorbjornsen, Karl Vilips and Isaac Simmons.

The US Open will be the third major championship of the year. Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are top favorites to win.

Poll : 0 votes