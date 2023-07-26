Who is favorite to win 2023 3M Open? Top contenders explored

With the completion of The Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, the PGA Tour traveled to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the upcoming 3M Open, which will take place from July 27 to July 30.

The tournament features a stellar field with some renowned golfers, who have been playing pretty well this season.

Tony Finau, who won two events this season, is the favorite to win the tournament coming Sunday. He will enter the field as the defending champion and has a birdie average of 4.29. However, he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and The Open Championship.

Another top contender for the event is Cameron Young, who finished eighth at the Major last week. The 2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year has been putting in incredible performances throughout the season. He finished sixth at the John Deere Classic and 32nd at The US Open.

Sepp Straka, who tied for second place at The Open, has topped the power rankings of the 3M Open and has odds of 30-1 for the PGA Tour event this week. Straka has only missed the cut at one event in his last seven outings. He finished fourth at the John Deere Classic and 64th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters winner, is also among the favorites for the title this week. His odds for the tournament are 18-1.

Emiliano Grillo had an amazing game at The 2023 Open Championship, and will be looking for a victory at the event. His odds for the 3M Open are 28-1.

2023 3M Open odds

Here are the odds for the 2023 3M Open (from SportsLine):

Tony Finau 12-1

Cameron Young 14-1

Sungjae Im 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Emiliano Grillo 28-1

Sepp Straka 30-1

Ludvig Aberg 35-1

Stephan Jaeger 35-1

Gary Woodland 35-1

Sahith Theegala 35-1

Adam Hadwin 40-1

Keith Mitchell 40-1

Patrick Rodgers 40-1

Cam Davis 40-1

Beau Hossler 45-1

Mark Hubbard 45-1

Aaron Rai 50-1

Vincent Norrman 50-1

Akshay Bhatia 50-1

Ryan Fox 50-1

J.T. Poston 50-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 50-1

J.J. Spaun 50-1

Lucas Glover 55-1

Eric Cole 55-1

Taylor Pendrith 60-1

Tom Hoge 65-1

Peter Kuest 65-1

Matt Kuchar 65-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 65-1

Justin Suh 70-1

Alex Noren 70-1

Adam Svensson 70-1

Garrick Higgo 75-1

Austin Eckroat 75-1

K.H. Lee 75-1

Taylor Montgomery 75-1

Cameron Champ 75-1

Lee Hodges 80-1

Brandon Wu 80-1

Sam Bennett 80-1

Doug Ghim 80-1

Ryan Palmer 90-1

Ben Griffin 90-1

Chez Reavie 100-1

Sam Stevens 100-1

Nate Lashley 100-1

Nick Hardy 100-1

Kevin Yu 100-1

3M Open power rankings

Here are the 3M Open power rankings:

1. Sepp Straka

2. Emiliano Grillo

3. Tony Finau

4. Lucas Glover

5. Adam Hadwin

6. Mark Hubbard

7. Cameron Young

8. JT Poston

9. Tom Hoge

10. Hideki Matsuyama

11. Sungjae Im

12. Patrick Rodgers

13. Ryan Fox

14. Ludvig Aberg

15. Chesson Hadley